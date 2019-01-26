UN Security Council To Meet On Venezuela Political Crisis

The UN Security Council is due to discuss the political crisis in Venezuela after the United States requested an emergency session in New York.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza both plan to attend.

Pompeo said on January 25 he would urge other countries to support Juan Guaido, who declared himself Venezuela's interim president on January 23 as Venezuelans took to the streets to demand the resignation of President Nicolas Maduro.

Maduro has broken off diplomatic relations with Washington and ordered U,S. diplomatic staff to leave by January 27.

In press conferences on January 25, Guaido urged his sympathizers to stage another mass protest next week and told them that if he is arrested they should "stay the course" and peacefully protest, while Maduro called for dialogue.

The United States, the European Union, more than half a dozen Latin American countries, and Albania have thrown their support behind the opposition. Other countries -- including Russia, Iran, Turkey, Cuba, Bolivia, and Nicaragua -- have backed Maduro.

Maduro won a second term in May elections widely seen as undemocratic and was sworn in on January 10 amid mounting international pressure on him to step down.

Guaido has described the situation in Venezuela as a "humanitarian emergency."



Despite possessing the largest oil reserves in the world, Venezuela has been in economic and political crisis for years.

Based on reporting by AP and dpa