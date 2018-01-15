UN Security Council Diplomats Travel To Kabul For Firsthand Look

The Afghan government says President Ashraf Ghani has met with a top-level UN Security Council delegation that included the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley.

The statement on January 15 said Ghani and Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah met with the UN diplomats at the Presidential Palace in Kabul to discuss Afghanistan's security situation and how to move the country forward.

It said Ghani asked the UN delegates to keep pressure on neighboring Pakistan, which Kabul accuses of providing sanctuary for Taliban fighters and members of the militant Haqqani network.

U.S. President Donald Trump has taken a tough stand on Pakistan.

Islamabad has responded by accusing the United States of making Pakistan a scapegoat for its own failure to bring peace to Afghanistan after more than 16 years of troop deployments.

Afghanistan’s presidential office said diplomats from China, Russia, and Britain also took part in the meeting.

Kairat Umarov, Kazakhstan's ambassador to the UN and the current president of the UN Security Council, also was with the UN delegation.

Ghani’s office said the talks also covered Afghanistan’s upcoming parliamentary elections.

Based on reporting by AP and dpa