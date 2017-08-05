UN Council To Vote On Tougher Economic Sanctions On North Korea

The United Nations Security Council scheduled a vote on August 5 on a sanctions resolution designed to force North Korea to the negotiating table by banning a third of its exports valued at over $1 billion, UN diplomats said.

In addition to banning the purchase of North Korean seafood, coal, iron, and lead, the resolution would bar countries from giving Pyongyang any further permits to provide North Korean migrant workers, permits which are mostly granted by China and Russia, according to a council diplomat who briefed reporters in New York on condition of anonymity.

The diplomat said Russia and China, longtime defenders of North Korea on the council, are expected to vote for the proposed new sanctions, which were prompted by North Korea's first successful tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching the United States last month.

The UN council has already imposed six rounds of sanctions that have failed to halt North Korea's drive to develop ICBMs and nuclear weapons.

But one diplomat told AP the new resolution includes the "most impactful and expansive set of sanctions to date," and said it is expected to pass unanimously.

Diplomats said the new sanctions were drafted to hit the sources of hard currency for Pyongyang's weapons programs, not ordinary people in the impoverished country.

The United States drafted the initial resolution and spent several weeks negotiating the text with China, North Korea's biggest trading partner and ally.

The apparent breakthrough at the UN came after U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson this week reassured Pyongyang that Washington isn't seeking regime change or an accelerated reunification of the Korean Peninsula — comments welcomed by China's foreign minister.

The draft resolution is aimed at pressuring North Korea to return to six-party talks with the goal of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula, diplomats said.

While the draft resolution would impose the toughest economic sanctions to date against North Korea, the United States didn't get everything it wanted, diplomats said.

Last month, U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley had urged council members to go further by restricting oil to its military and weapons programs, increasing air and maritime restrictions, and holding senior officials accountable.

Diplomats said none of those measures are included in the resolution before the council. Curbing oil deliveries to North Korea would have dealt a serious blow to the economy and impoverished citizens, they said, and Russia had warned that it would not support sanctions that would worsen North Korea's humanitarian crisis.

But the proposed ban on exports of coal would hit North Korea's largest source of export revenue, earning $1.2 billion last year. Pyongyang is estimated to earn about $251 million a year from iron exports, $113 million from lead exports, and $295 million from seafood exports.

It's unclear exactly how much money North Korea earns from sending laborers to work in other countries, but in 2015 a UN special investigator estimated it was earning between $1.2 billion and $2.3 billion a year.

The new resolution calls on countries -- primarily China and Russia -- to stop hiring any new North Korean workers, diplomats said.

The resolution would also add Pyongyang's Foreign Trade Bank, a clearing house for foreign exchange, and 12 other entities to a UN sanctions blacklist and ban the export of "dual-use items" that have commercial and military uses to North Korea, diplomats said.

North Korean vessels that are caught violating UN resolutions would be banned from entering ports in all countries under the proposed measure, they said.

With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters

