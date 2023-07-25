News
Uncle Of Self-Exiled Kazakh Opposition Figure Detained In Almaty
ASTANA -- Quanysh Nurghazin, an uncle of self-exiled Kazakh opposition figure Mukhtar Ablyazov, has been detained after his arrival at the Almaty international airport, the Central Asian nation's Prosecutor-General's Office said on July 25.
The statement said Nurghazin was detained on July 24 and transferred to house arrest. It called him Ablyazov's "accomplice" and "the nominal director" of the BSC company through which Ablyazov allegedly illegally transferred significant amounts of cash abroad.
"Nurghazin resided in Lithuania for 12 years, where he had obtained refugee status. He expressed his willingness to return to Kazakhstan," the Prosecutor-General's Office said in the statement.
Ablyazov wrote on Facebook that his uncle is 73 years old and suffers from serious medical problems and wants to be buried in his native country if he dies.
Ablyazov, 60, the former head of BTA Bank, is wanted in Kazakhstan and Russia on suspicion of embezzling some $5 billion. Ablyazov and his supporters reject the charge as politically motivated.
Ablyazov was sentenced to life in prison in absentia in 2018 after a court in Kazakhstan found him guilty of masterminding the murder of a banker in 2004.
In a separate in-absentia trial in Kazakhstan that ended in 2017, Ablyazov was convicted of embezzlement, abuse of office, and organizing a criminal group and sentenced to 20 years in prison.
In December, 2020, a court in Russia sentenced Ablyazov to 15 years in prison in absentia on embezzlement charges.
Ablyazov, who coordinates the activities of the Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan opposition movement from abroad, denies all the charges.
The outspoken critic of the Kazakh government has been residing in France for years.
Ablyazov has been organizing unsanctioned anti-government rallies in Kazakhstan via the Internet while in exile.
Kazakh authorities labeled DVK an extremist organization in 2017 and dozens of the movement's supporters faced persecution for having links with Ablyazov and his movement.
Uzbek Blogger Known For Criticism Of President Mirziyoev Goes On Trial
The Mirobod district court in Tashkent on July 25 started the trial of Uzbek investigative blogger Abduqodir Mominov, who is known for his criticism of President Shavkat Mirziyoev and his government, on charges of extortion, bribery, violation of privacy, and violation of regulations for trade and providing services. Mominov was arrested in February. His mother said at the time that her son's situation was linked to his professional activities. Mominov's arrest came two weeks after police detained several journalists from the Human.uz website and the press secretary of the Employment Ministry, Mavjuda Mirzaeva, on unspecified charges. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Russian Lawmakers Approve Bill Raising Maximum Age For Mandatory Military Service To 30
Russian parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, on July 25 approved the final reading of a bill raising the maximum age for mandatory one-year military service for men to 30 from 27. Lawmaker Andrei Kartapolov said during the presentation of the bill for debate that was intended as a plan for "a big war" and "general mobilization." After the bill is approved by the parliament's upper chamber, the Federation Council, and signed into law by President Vladimir Putin, Russian men between 18 and 30 years of age will be required to put in one year of mandatory military service as of January 1, 2024. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Iranian Singer Known For Support Of Government Releases Anti-Leadership Song
Gholamali Koveitipor, an Iranian singer known for his support of the Islamic government and whose military anthems were a significant part of the Islamic republic's propaganda during the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s, has released a song critical of the crackdown authorities have waged in the face of months of unrest.
Released in tandem with the traditional mourning month of Muharram in Iran, Koveitipor's new track strongly criticizes officials. One line in the song says, "Here, they're decimating all the youths, brutally assaulting my honor, I swear by God and by this shattered land, there's no place left for joy anymore."
In a different part of the song, the lyrics state: "Inept leaders! It's time for the era to reject you, it's time to let go of your chair."
In the wake of nationwide protests following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for an alleged hijab violation, many Iranian artists and public figures have expressed their support for the demonstrations.
Iran's Culture and Islamic Guidance Ministry has taken a hard-line stance against protesting artists, repeatedly threatening them with a work ban because of their support for demonstrators rallying in support of human rights after Amini's death.
Thousands of people, including protesters, journalists, lawyers, athletes, and artists have been arrested and at least 500 people killed in Iran's brutal crackdown on the protests.
Earlier this month, rapper Toomaj Salehi, considered by many as the voice of the unrest that has rocked the country's Islamic leadership for almost a year, was sentenced to six years and three months in prison on charges of "corruption on Earth" over tweets he posted supporting protesters.
Government officials have not commented on Koveitipor's song.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russian Fighter Jet Fires Flares At U.S. Drone Over Syria, Damaging It, U.S. Military Says
A Russian fighter jet flew within a few meters of a U.S. drone over Syria and fired flares at it, striking the American aircraft and damaging its propeller, the U.S. military said on July 25, the latest in a string of aggressive intercepts by Russia in the region. A senior U.S. Air Force commander said the move on July 23 was an attempt by the Russians to knock the MQ-9 Reaper drone out of the sky and came just a week after a Russian fighter jet flew dangerously close to a U.S. surveillance aircraft carrying a crew of four.
Former Kyrgyz Natural Resources Minister Kutmanova Arrested On Embezzlement Charges
Kyrgyzstan's State Committee of National Security (UKMK) said on July 25 that a Bishkek court had sent former Natural Resources Minister Dinara Kutmanova to pretrial detention on embezzlement charges. A day earlier, President Sadyr Japarov said that Kutmanova's son, Kemelbek Kutmanov, had been detained in Turkey and will be extradited to Kyrgyzstan on corruption charges. Japarov said the probe against Kutmanov was linked to the alleged embezzlement of funds at the Kumtor gold mine. Last week, UKMK chief Kamchybek Tashiev publicly accused Kutmanova of alleged involvement in the embezzlement, which the ex-minister rejected. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Russian Anti-War Activist Denied Extension Of Temporary Stay In Serbia
Serbian authorities have denied an extension of the temporary residence permit of Russian anti-war activist Vladimir Volokhonsky less than two weeks after temporarily denying entry to Peter Nikitin, the Russian national with whom Volokhonsky helped establish the nongovernmental organization Russian Democratic Society.
The Russian Democratic Society -- a Russian expat association that has grown to tens of thousands of people since Russia invaded Ukraine -- said that Volokhonsky, who arrived from St. Petersburg in May last year and was granted a temporary residence permit, was informed of the decision on July 25.
Volokhonsky told RFE/RL's Balkan Service that the decision not to extend his residence permit is "a form of political pressure."
"Since my activities, like all the activities of the Russian Democratic Society, are completely public and legal, I see no reason to consider ourselves a threat to the security of the state in any way," he said.
An opposition councilor in St. Petersburg, Volokhonsky left Russia in March last year after he was taken into custody and his home was searched following his public opposition to Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Serbia's Internal Affairs Ministry and the Security Intelligence Agency did not respond to an inquiry by RFE/RL over why Volokhonsky was denied the extension.
Volokhonsky has been threatened along with other opponents of the Kremlin's policies and its war in Ukraine.
He was targeted on Telegram by the Russian extreme right-wing organization Russian-Serbian Center Eagles based in St. Petersburg.
According to RFE/RL research, the group has links with right-wing parties in Serbia.
Anti-war activists from a group called Russians, Ukrainians, Belarusians, and Serbs together against The War said they have sent a public request to police to reverse the decision against Volokhonsky.
"Vladimir Volokhonsky's return to Russia would certainly mean his arrest and long-term imprisonment in labor camps, as all opponents of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's regime go through the same process," the group said.
The Russian Democratic Society, which has been threatened with expulsion from Serbia in the past, said the refusal to grant Volokhonsky an extension for his stay represents "a continuation of illegal pressure on the Russian anti-war community in Serbia."
Less than two weeks ago, Nikitin was denied entry to Serbia and held for two days at Belgrade's international airport even though he has a valid long-term resident's permit, is married to a Serb, and has two children who were born in Serbia. He was eventually allowed entry into the country on July 14.
Volokhonsky said that some Serbian officials are "damaging Serbia" with the move and making it appear to be "an unsafe country where rights are not protected, and resettlement is not wise."
"But I am convinced that this is not the case. I will stay here for a month, and then maybe I will leave the country. Of course, returning to Russia is not an option, because I will be arrested there," Volokhonsky said.
Russia Adds EU-Based Dozhd TV To List Of 'Undesirable Organizations'
Russian authorities have declared the EU-based Dozhd (Rain) TV an "undesirable" organization amid the Kremlin's ongoing crackdown on civil society and independent organizations. The Prosecutor-General's Office announced the decision on July 25, after which Dozhd TV editorial board switched off the donation system from its audience in Russia and canceled online subscriptions from the Russian territory to its websites and programs on the Internet to avoid any repercussions for its audience. Dozhd TV was based in Moscow but moved its headquarters and personnel to Latvia and the Netherlands after Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Iran Rights Group Condemns 'Humiliating And Disproportionate' Sentences Handed To Women
The group Human Rights Activists in Iran (HRA) says it is concerned over the official resumption of morality police patrols and has condemned the "humiliating and disproportionate" sentences handed to women for violations of the mandatory hijab law.
In a statement released on July 24, HRA said the current situation, which includes the sentencing of women for removing their hijabs alongside the Islamic republic's attempts to maintain its international image, must be widely condemned because "inaction is not an option."
HRA also criticized the escalating confrontations with Iranian women and girls, warning that the "dignity, rights, and future of millions of Iranian women" are at risk.
The group urged Iran to respond immediately to the demands of both domestic campaigners and the international community by guaranteeing the rights of women both in law and in practice.
"Now, with the return of the morality police, several women in Iran have received humiliating sentences for not observing the hijab over the last week, a trend that seems to be systematic," the statement read.
The statement condemned recent sentences handed down by hijab courts, which have begun to issue alternative punishments for opponents of mandatory hijab. These have so far included cash fines, referrals to psychiatric treatment centers for mental illness, the provision of public cleaning services, and the deprivation of women of their occupational activities.
The court has recently taken to labeling women opposing mandatory hijab as mentally ill, with judges calling it an "anti-family personality disorder." Those handed such alternative sentences include Iranian actresses, Afsaneh Bayegan, Azadeh Samadi, and Leila Bolukat.
"We are forced to enter a battle that has been imposed on us, but as Iranian women, we have shown that we are not afraid of any battle until we achieve our rights," the HRA statement quoted one woman, whose identity was not revealed for her own safety, as saying.
Another unidentified woman added: "The struggle for gender equality is as old as time. We, as women, with our unshakeable belief in achieving our goals, have shown that we are not afraid of this battle. The reintroduction of the Guidance Patrol [morality police] on the streets is nothing but a futile attempt by the government that could not silence us last year. We will continue this fight."
Acts of civil disobedience against the hijab law -- which requires women and girls over the age of 9 to wear a head scarf in public -- have increased since the death of Mahsa Amini last September while in police custody for an alleged hijab violation.
Resistance to the hijab is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Banks in Central Asia, Caucasus Suspend Cooperation With Russia's Unistream
Several banks in Central Asia and the Caucasus have stopped working with the Russian money-transfer company Unistream after the U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on the Moscow-based firm on July 20.
Kazakhstan's Kazpochta (Kazakh Post) and Nurbank said on July 24 that they had suspended, for an unspecified period, all operations with Unistream due to the sanctions. The move comes amid a dramatic increase in cash flows through Unistream from Russia to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, as well as to the South Caucasus countries of Armenia and Georgia.
Uzbekistan's People's bank, Kapital Bank, and Ipoteka Bank, as well as Kyrgyzstan's Kompanyon Bank, Finca Bank, RSK Bank, Kapital Bank, Halyk Bank, and Bank of Asia also announced that they had suspended operations linked to Unistream.
In Tajikistan, Oryonbank and Humo Bank also halted cooperation with Unistream.
In Armenia, Ardshinbank and Converse Bank made similar statements as well, while two other Armenian banks, Evokabank and Armeconombank, said they would allow only the transfer of Russian rubles and Armenian drams via Unistream.
In Georgia, the Bank of Georgia and TBC Bank suspended cooperation with Unistream.
Unistream, along with the Contact and Zolotaya Korona (Golden Grown) money-transfer companies, have become major companies since international sanctions were imposed on Russia over Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine launched in February 2022.
In total, more than $2 billion was transferred from Russia to Georgia last year, a 403 percent jump over 2021. About $775 million was transferred from Russia to Kazakhstan in 2022, which is 579 percent higher than in the previous year.
The amount of cash transferred by Russians to Armenia last year was $3.1 billion, which is 306 percent higher than in 2021.
Hundreds of thousands of Russians fled Russia for the former Soviet republics in Central Asia, the Caucasus, and other countries last year after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization to the war in Ukraine in September.
With reporting by TASS, Darakchi, Fergana.news, Vedomosti, and Economist.kg
Pro-Russian Ukrainian Politician Murayev Accused Of Treason
The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) said on July 25 that former lawmaker Yevhen Murayev, who is known for his pro-Moscow stance, is suspected of high treason and violating the equality of people based on their race, ethnicity, and regional grouping. Murayev, 46, is currently not in Ukraine. The SBU added that Murayev used his Nashi (Ours) television channel, which is now banned in Ukraine, to promote Russian propaganda. Weeks before Russia launched its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, British intelligence named Murayev as a possible Kremlin-friendly politician that Moscow wanted to bring to power in Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Belarusian Physicist Handed Three-Year Prison Term On Extremism Charge
The Minsk City Court on July 24 sentenced physicist Yury Adamau to three years in prison on a charge of financially supporting "extremist groups" amid an ongoing crackdown on dissent. The charge stemmed from Adamau's contribution of $1,590 to the funds assisting repressed Belarusian activists and journalists -- BySol and ByHelp. The Belarusian authorities have declared the two groups "extremists." Adamau, who was arrested in March, is the founder of the private scientific publishing house Pamylka. He has collaborated with the Brookhaven National Laboratory and Texas A&M University in the United States. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Jailed Kazakh Journalist Enters 20th Day Of Hunger Strike Amid Health Concerns
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Jailed Kazakh journalist Duman Mukhammedkarim has lost more than 20 kilograms and is suffering from low blood pressure as he entered the 20th day of a hunger strike to protest against his detention related to an interview he conducted with a government critic.
"He was barely able to come to the visitation room. He started the hunger strike on July 5, just drinking water only. Duman says he will not stop his hunger strike until all charges against him are dropped," Ghalym Nurpeisov, Mukhammedkarim's lawyer, said on July 25, adding that his client's weight has dropped to 60 kilograms from more than 80 before he embarked on the hunger strike.
Mukhammedkarim, whose Ne Deidi? (What Do They Say?) YouTube channel is very popular in Kazakhstan, was sent to pretrial detention last month on charges of financing an extremist group and participation in a banned group's activities.
The charges against Mukhammedkarim stem from his online interview with the fugitive banker and outspoken critic of the Kazakh government, Mukhtar Ablyazov, whose Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan (DVK) movement was labeled extremist and banned in the country in March 2018.
Nupeisov has said Mukhammedkarim's condition was poor after he developed kidney problems following another hunger strike he held to protest a 25-day jail term he was handed in late May on a charge of violating regulations for mass gatherings.
That came just two days after he had finished serving a similar sentence.
If convicted on the new charge, Mukhammedkarim could be sentenced to up to 12 years in prison.
Rights watchdogs have criticized the authorities in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic for persecuting dissent, but Astana has shrugged the criticism off, saying there are no political prisoners in the country.
Kazakhstan was ruled by authoritarian President Nursultan Nazarbaev from its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 until current President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev succeeded him in 2019.
Over the past three decades, several opposition figures have been killed and many jailed or forced to flee the country.
Toqaev, who broadened his powers after Nazarbaev and his family left the oil-rich country's political scene following the deadly, unprecedented anti-government protests in January 2022, has promised political reforms and more freedoms for citizens.
However, many in Kazakhstan consider the reforms announced by Toqaev cosmetic, as a crackdown on dissent has continued even after the president announced his "New Kazakhstan" program.
Woman Suspected Of Killing Pro-Kremlin Blogger Handed Final Charges
Russia's Investigative Committee has filed final charges against Darya Trepova, who is suspected of involvement in the April killing of Vladlen Tatarsky, the pen name of prominent pro-Kremlin blogger Maksim Fomin.
Media reports quoted Investigative Committee chief Aleksandr Bastrykin on July 25 as saying that the 26-year-old Trepova was charged with "a terrorist act with an organized group that caused intentional death."
Trepova was arrested after a blast in a restaurant in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, on April 2 killed Tatarsky. Dozens of others were wounded in the attack.
In May, Russia's Interior Ministry issued an arrest warrant for a Ukrainian citizen, Yuriy Denisov, saying that he was suspected of organizing the deadly attack.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said at the time that Denisov and Trepova had decided to assassinate Tatarsky and further tried to link the killing to associates of jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny.
The FSB has not provided any evidence proving the allegations and Navalny's aides said the authorities were trying to link the anti-corruption crusader to the explosion to lay further criminal charges against him in the future.
Tatarsky was known for his support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and for Moscow-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.
Russian media have said that Tatarsky was meeting with attendees when a woman presented him with a box containing a small bust of him that apparently exploded.
Following her detention, the Interior Ministry posted a video of Trepova, who may have been speaking under duress, telling an interrogator that she "brought the statuette there that exploded." When asked who had given her the bust, she replied that she would answer the question "later."
Tatarsky's death marked the second assassination of a prominent advocate of Russia's war against Ukraine. In August 2022, nationalist TV commentator Darya Dugina was killed in a car bombing near Moscow.
Russian authorities blamed Ukrainian military intelligence for the death of Dugina, whose father is well-known Russian war supporter and idealogue Aleksandr Dugin.
Kyiv has denied involvement in Dugina's death.
With reporting by RIA Novosti
Iranian Journalist Fined, Sentenced To Internal Exile For Reposting Criticism Of Ex-Lawmaker
Marzieh Mahmoodi, a journalist and the editor of Tejaratnews, says she has been fined 24 million tomans (about $500) and sentenced to a year in exile in the northeastern district of Torbat-e Jam for republishing on social media critical statements about former lawmaker Hamid Rasaei, who had disparaged protesters demonstrating against the suppression of rights and freedoms following the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for an alleged hijab offense. "This is the second time I have been convicted in this case," she said on Twitter. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
EU Ready To Move Almost All Of Ukraine's Grain Exports Via Solidarity Lanes
The European Union is ready to export almost all of Ukraine's agriculture goods via solidarity lanes, EU agriculture commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski said. "We are ready to export almost everything. This is about 4 million tons per month of oilseeds and grains and we achieved this volume in November last year," he told reporters. Prior to Russia pulling out of the UN-backed grain deal this month, he said 60 percent of Ukraine's exports were shipped via solidarity lanes while 40 percent went via the Black Sea. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By AFP
Russian Defense Minister To Visit North Korea This Week, Pyongyang Says
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu will visit North Korea for Korean War armistice anniversary celebrations, Pyongyang's state media said on July 25, a sign it appears to be reopening its borders to high-level visitors after a lengthy pandemic closure. "A military delegation of the Russian Federation led by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu will pay a congratulatory visit to the DPRK," the Korean Central News Agency said, a day after it confirmed a Chinese delegation would also attend the event on July 27.
UN Nuclear Watchdog Says Mines Found At Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Plant
Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) found antipersonnel mines planted "on the periphery" of the territory of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, which is under Russian military occupation, the UN nuclear watchdog said in a statement. "The IAEA team saw some mines located in a buffer zone between the site's internal and external perimeter barriers," the statement said, adding that the presence of mines was "inconsistent with the IAEA safety standards and nuclear security guidance." The plant, Europe's largest, was occupied by Russia shortly after the start of its invasion of Ukraine. Kyiv has accused Russia of planning an incident at the plant.
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Discusses Grain Exports With U.K. PM As EU Gives Aid To Repair Infrastructure
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke early on July 25 about how to ensure the flow of Ukrainian grain to international markets as the European Union announced a 1.5 billion-euro ($1.66 billion) aid disbursement to help Ukraine repair infrastructure amid fresh air strikes by Russia on the port city of Odesa and the capital, Kyiv.
Russian strikes in recent days have targeted Ukrainian food-export facilities, including on Danube ports close to the border with NATO-member Romania, after the Kremlin last week withdrew from a UN-brokered sea-corridor agreement that allowed for the safe shipment of Ukrainian grain.
Sunak said he made it clear during the call with Zelenskiy that any efforts by Russia to prevent grain from leaving Ukraine would be "completely unacceptable."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Kyiv has accused Moscow of targeting grain supplies and infrastructure vital to the deal. The United Nations has warned failure to resuscitate the agreement would mean "the most vulnerable will pay the highest price."
"The prime minister said the U.K. was working closely with Turkey on restoring the grain deal, and we would continue to use our role as chair of the UN Security Council to further condemn Russia's behavior," Sunak's office said in a statement. Sunak also said he was "appalled by the devastation caused by recent Russian attacks on Odesa."
A Romanian commercial vessel was slightly damaged in the drone attack launched by Russia on July 24 on Ukraine's Danube port of Reni, Romania's Foreign Ministry confirmed to RFE/RL on July 25.
The damage was minor and the crew was not injured, the ministry said, without giving the name of the ship.
The ministry said no Romanian citizens were injured in the two attacks launched on Reni and Izmail.
In Brussels, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said she "firmly condemns" the Russian strikes on Ukrainian grain-storage and -export infrastructure and vowed continued support for Kyiv.
"Today we paid another 1.5 billion euros, to help keep the [Ukrainian] state running and repair infrastructure," von der Leyen said on Twitter.
The Kremlin on July 25 rejected a call by UN chief Antonio Guterres for Moscow to rejoin the grain deal, claiming that a part of the agreement that allowed Russia to export its grain and fertilizer had not been honored.
"Unfortunately, at the moment it is impossible to return to the deal because [the Russian-related part] is not being implemented, and de facto it has never been implemented," spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a news conference.
WATCH: Dramatic video posted on social media captured the moment Russian forces launched an air strike on the Ukrainian port of Reni, which is just 200 meters across the river Danube from Romania, on July 24.
The U.S. State Department warned on July 24 the day before that Russia might be preparing some "false flag" operation in relation to the grain deal.
"We've had information to suggest that they may be preparing a false-flag operation -- we believe they may be preparing a false-flag operation," spokesman Matthew Miller told a press briefing.
Regional officials in Ukraine reported early on July 25 that Russia launched a new wave of drone strikes on Kyiv, while Moscow said it warded off a Ukrainian attack on one if its patrol boats in the Black Sea.
All of the drones launched by Russian forces overnight in the sixth attack on Ukraine's capital this month were shot down by the city's air defense, Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv city military administration, said early on July 25.
Popko said the attack caused no casualties or damage.
"The alarm lasted for three hours. The enemy used Iranian Shahed drones. This is the sixth drone attack on the capital this month. All air targets were timely identified and destroyed on the approach to Kyiv," he said, adding that the attack caused no casualties or damage.
Russian drone attacks were also reported in the Cherkasy and Zhytomyr regions, with the latter suffering some infrastructure damage.
The Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukrainian seaborne drones attempted an attack on one of its patrol boats in the Black Sea, but the attack failed.
"Ukrainian armed forces carried out an unsuccessful attack overnight with two naval drones on the Sergei Kotov patrol ship," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the alleged attack occurred some 370 kilometers from the port of Sevastopol.
The claim could not be independently confirmed. The Sergei Kotov is one of Russia's newest warships, being delivered to the Navy last year.
In Donetsk, regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on July 25 that the number of victims caused by an attack on the city of Kostyantynivka the previous day has risen to two dead, including a 10-year-old boy, and seven wounded, including four children aged between 5 and 12. Kyrylenko said Russian forces used cluster munitions in the attack on civilians.
The weapons are prohibited under the Convention on Cluster Munitions, signed by 123 countries. Russia, Ukraine, and the United States are not among them. Earlier this month, the United States announced that it had also delivered cluster munitions to Ukraine. Kyiv has pledged to use the munitions carefully and only to push occupying Russian forces out of its territory.
Signed by 123 countries, the Convention on Cluster Munitions took effect in 2010. The convention prohibits using, developing, producing, acquiring, stockpiling, or transferring cluster munitions. However, Russia, Ukraine, and the United States have not signed the convention.
Kyiv has pledged to use the munitions carefully and only to push occupying Russian forces out of its territory.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces fought 35 battles in the 24-hour period that ended early on July 25, the General Staff reported. It said that Russian counterattack attempts around Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region were repelled by Ukrainian defenders.
Andriy Kovalev, a spokesman for the General Staff, said the Defense Forces defeated the Russians near Andriyivka, a village south of Bakhmut. Ukrainian defenders are also conducting an offensive to the north and south of the city, he said.
Pro-Kremlin Telegram channels deny that Russian forces have left Klishchiyivka, a village north of Andriyivka. One of the channels says they continue to fight in Klishchiyivka, but the fighting is very difficult.
With reporting by Reuters
- By Reuters
Russia-Africa Summit To Discuss Moscow's Grain, Fertilizer Exports
Russia and the countries taking part in this week's Russia-Africa summit will discuss Moscow's grain and fertilizers exports, Oleg Ozerov, ambassador at large at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency on July 25. Last week, Russia withdrew from the yearlong Black Sea grain deal that ensured the safe export of Ukrainian grains, saying that its conditions for the extension of the deal had been ignored. The second Russia-Africa summit will take place in St. Petersburg on July 27-29, as Moscow and the West compete for influence in Africa.
U.S. Places Sanctions On Three Malian Officials For Work With Wagner Mercenary Group
The United States imposed sanctions on three Malian officials "who have worked closely" with the Russian Wagner mercenary group to facilitate and expand the group's presence in Mali since December 2021, the State Department said on July 24. The statement said civilian fatalities have risen 278 percent since Wagner forces deployed to Mali. "Many of those deaths were the result of operations conducted by Malian armed forces alongside members of the Wagner Group," it said. Those designated are: Malian Defense Minister Colonel Sadio Camara, Air Force Chief of Staff Colonel Alou Boi Diarra, and Deputy Chief of Staff Lieutenant Colonel Adama Bagayoko. A separate report by Human Rights Watch on July 24 accused Mali's army and Wagner mercenaries of having committed summary executions, lootings, forced disappearances, and other abuses.
Thousands Of Wagner Mercenaries In Belarus, Says Monitoring Group
Thousands of Russia-linked Wagner group mercenaries have arrived in Belarus since the group’s short-lived rebellion, a military monitoring group said on July 24. Between 3,450 and 3,650 soldiers have traveled to a camp close to Asipovichy, a town 230 kilometers north of the Ukrainian border, according to Belarusian Hajun, an activist group that tracks troop movements within the country. Satellite images show that about 700 vehicles and construction equipment have also arrived in Wagner convoys in Belarus, Belarusian Hajun said. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Putin Signs Law Banning Gender-Reassignment Surgery, Hormonal Therapy
Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 24 signed into law a ban on gender-reassignment surgery and hormone therapy done as part of the gender-transition process. Such treatment will be allowed only in the case of "congenital physiological anomalies of sex formation in children." Russian deputies in recent weeks approved the bill banning surgical and legal gender reassignment in a move by lawmakers to promote so-called "family values." The bill is the latest among numerous conservative moves by the Kremlin since Russia started its ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
- By dpa
Iranian Air Force Begins Exercise In Persian Gulf
The Iranian Air Force has launched a major exercise after the United States sent additional warships and forces to the Persian Gulf region. More than 90 aircraft and combat drones have been deployed in the Gulf and other parts of Iran as part of the maneuvers, Iranian state media reported on July 24. Army Commander In Chief Abdolrahim Mousavi said the exercise would "protect the independence, territorial integrity, and sacred ideals of the Islamic Revolution," and promised that the air force would "resolutely defend the interests of the great Iranian nation." Among other things, the air force rehearsed attacks with kamikaze drones and fighter jets.
Belarus Extradites Tajik Opposition Activist Despite Warnings From Rights Groups
Belarusian authorities have extradited Tajik opposition activist Nizomiddin Nasriddinov to Tajikistan despite warnings from human rights groups that he "would be at serious risk of arbitrary detention and torture on the basis of his political beliefs." Germany-based relatives of the activist said they were informed of the move by Nasriddinov's lawyer on July 24. Nasriddinov was detained at Dushanbe's request while entering Belarus from Lithuania in January. He is wanted in Tajikistan on a charge of calling for extremist actions, which right groups call unfounded. Nasriddinov has refugee status in Germany. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
