U.S. Warns Kremlin Over Treatment Of Detained Former Consulate Worker

The U.S. State Department has warned Russia to follow international treaties in the case a former employee of a U.S. consulate in Russia who was arrested, adding that the move highlights the "increasingly repressive" actions the Kremlin is taking against its own citizens.

Robert Shonov, a Russian national who worked at the now-closed U.S. Consulate in Vladivostok for more than 25 years, is being held in Moscow's Lefortovo prison on charges of illegal covert collaboration with foreigners, which carry a potential sentence of up to eight years in prison.

A video of him allegedly confessing appeared on August 28 in local media, along with pictures of two summonses from Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) for two diplomats working at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow in connection with the case.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement issued late on August 28 that the allegations of wrongdoing against Shonov are "wholly without merit," as he was employed in April 2021 by a company contracted to provide services to the U.S. Embassy in Moscow "in strict compliance with Russia’s laws and regulations."

"Russia’s targeting of Mr. Shonov under the 'confidential cooperation' statute only highlights the increasingly repressive actions the Russian government is taking against its own citizens," Miller said.

"We strongly protest the Russian security services’ attempts -- furthered by Russia’s state-controlled media -- to intimidate and harass our employees. Russia is obligated under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations to treat diplomats with due respect and to take all appropriate steps to prevent any attack on their person, freedom, or dignity, and we expect them to fulfill that obligation," Miller added.

Relations between Moscow and Washington are at their lowest point since the end of the Cold War over the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which has prompted waves of harsh sanctions against Russia and most of its leadership.

Shonov is in the same prison where Evan Gershkovich, an American reporter for The Wall Street Journal, is being held. Gershkovich has been in custody since his arrest on March 29 by Russia’s security service on espionage charges that he, his newspaper, and the U.S. government have denied.

The United States has declared Gershkovich to be wrongfully detained and demanded his immediate release.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin has widened the scope of a crackdown on criticism of Russian government policies.