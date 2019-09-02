Unresponsive Russian Boy Pulled From Waters At Massachusetts Beach Dies

A six-year-old Russian boy from Moscow who was pulled from the waters, unresponsive, at a Massachusetts beach has been pronounced dead, AP and local media in the state reported on September 1.



His grandfather had found him on August 31 at 5 p.m. local time at Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester.



He was pronounced dead shortly after being treated at the Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.



The boy’s name wasn’t made public while the Essex County District Attorney’s Office said the cause of death remains unknown and that it appears to be a “medically-related event.”



The Russian consulate in New York is looking into reports about the boy’s death, TASS reports.



Diplomats are in contact with the police and the hospital where the boy was treated and is ready to offer assistance to the child’s relatives, TASS said.

Based on reporting by AP, TASS, boston.com, WCVB, and Boston 25 News.