Reports: U.S. Ambassador To Moscow Stepping Down

Jon Huntsman, the U.S. ambassador to Moscow, is stepping down from his position to return to the United States, U.S. media are reporting, citing a letter written to President Donald Trump.

Multiple U.S. news outlets on August 6 published the letter in which Huntsman said his resignation would be effective on October 3, allowing "sufficient time for a successor to be nominated and confirmed."

The State Department did not immediately respond to RFE/RL's request for confirmation of the resignation.

In his letter, Huntsman, a former ambassador to China and unsuccessful U.S. presidential candidate, warned that "we must continue to hold Russia accountable" for any actions that threaten the United States or its allies.

Huntsman was nominated by Trump for the post in July 2017. He was unanimously confirmed by the Senate the following month.

Huntsman's posting in Russia has come at a delicate time in relations between Washington in Moscow.

Trump has indicated his admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin and has openly expressed a desire for better relations with Moscow.

Meanwhile, the U.S. intelligence community has determined that Russia meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign to benefit Trump over Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

Washington has also ramped up sanctions against Moscow over a variety of issues, including Russia's suspected involvement in the poisoning of a former Russia spy in Britain. Moscow has denied involvement.

