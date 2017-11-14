U.S. Court Allows Ban On Some Travelers From Iran, Other Countries To Take Effect

A U.S. appeals court is allowing President Donald Trump's latest executive order barring certain travelers from Iran and five other predominantly Muslim countries to take effect.

The ruling on November 13 upholds the part of Trump's September 24 order which bars entry by people from Iran and the other countries if they do not have close connections in the United States.

Close connections are defined as family relationships and "formal, documented" relationships with U.S.-based organizations such as universities and resettlement agencies.

Travelers who have close relationships with American groups and individuals -- including grandparents, grandchildren, parents, spouses, and cousins -- will be allowed to enter.

The appeals court ruling mirrors language from a June U.S. Supreme Court ruling on another, prevous version of the travel order.

The appeals court ruling applies to travelers from Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen. It overturned a ruling by a U.S. district court in Hawaii last month that blocked the order temporarily from going into effect.

A U.S. Justice Department spokeswoman said the government will start enforcing the reinstated travel ban in light of the ruling.

Hawaii Attorney General Douglas Chin, who has fought the ban in court, said "I'm pleased that family ties to the U.S., including grandparents, will be respected."

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters

