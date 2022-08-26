News
U.S. Attacked Iran-Linked Targets In Syria To Defend U.S. Personnel, Biden Says
U.S. air strikes this week targeted Iran-linked targets in Syria and were carried out to protect and defend American personnel, U.S. President Joe Biden said. The attacks came amid a significant uptick this week in fighting involving U.S. forces.
Biden made the comments in an August 25 letter to the leader of the U.S. House of Representatives, and it comes amid three days of skirmishes involving U.S. military forces and their allies.
In the letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Biden said he ordered the strikes "consistent with my responsibility to protect United States citizens both at home and abroad and in furtherance of United States national security and foreign policy interests."
Local military officials said the U.S. military hit several targets on August 25 in the Syrian city of Mayadin in parts of Deir al-Zor Province under Syrian government control.
At least three members of an Iran-aligned militia were killed when they were targeted by a U.S. helicopter, news reports said.
The attack occurred in a town along the western bank of the Euphrates River.
Iranian militias have a strong presence in the town and have long targeted the nearby al-Omar oil field on the eastern bank of the Euphrates, where the U.S. coalition has a major base.
In the past 24 hours, the U.S. military said, four militants have been killed and seven rocket launchers destroyed.
The Pentagon said three U.S. personnel suffered minor injuries as a result of the back-and-forth on August 24.
Deir al-Zor is an oil-rich strategic province bordering Iraq that is controlled by Iran-backed militia groups and Syrian forces. The groups have been targeted in the past by Israeli warplanes.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry on August 24 denied Tehran had any link to the sites targeted.
"The U.S. attack on Syrian infrastructure and people is a violation of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity," spokesman Nasser Kanaani was quoted as saying on the ministry's Telegram channel. "The sites targeted had no links to the Islamic Republic."
With reporting by Reuters, AP
Latvia Demolishes Soviet Memorial In Riga, Latest To Be Dismantled Across Eastern Europe
Latvia toppled a towering Soviet-era monument commemorating the Red Army victory over Nazi Germany, the latest in a series of monuments that have been pulled down in Eastern Europe amid growing hostility toward Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine.
Workers brought down the 80-meter-high obelisk on August 25, eliciting cheers and applause from onlookers as it crashed into a nearby pond in downtown Riga.
Erected in 1985, the monument was intended to commemorate the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany, which occupied the Baltic states during World War II.
But for many Latvians it was an offensive reminder of the decades of oppressive occupation by the Soviet Union, which ended in 1991 when Latvia declared independence.
Latvia’s parliament voted to approve the demolition of the Victory Park monument in May, about three months after Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompted alarm bells throughout Central and Eastern Europe, where memories of the Soviet-imposed communist regimes remain painful.
Ethnic Russians make up about 25 percent of Latvia's population.
There was no immediate reaction to the monument's demolition from Moscow.
In the past, Russian officials have reacted angrily to any suggestion that it, or other similar monuments, might be demolished. In 2007, when Estonia removed a similar World War II monument from the center of Tallinn, the city was rocked by violent riots, and the country suffered a massive cyberattack that was later blamed on Russian hackers.
A day earlier, workers in the southwestern Polish town of Brzeg began demolishing a Soviet war memorial there, the 24th to be brought down in Poland since March.
Estonia's government last week also started removing a Soviet World War II monument from a city near the Russian border.
With reporting by AP and Delfi
Russian Court Orders Release Of Former Mayor Charged With 'Discrediting Armed Forces'
A Russian court released former Yekaterinburg Mayor Yevgeny Roizman from detention but ordered him not to communicate with anyone without permission as it imposed pretrial restrictions a day after police arrested the outspoken Kremlin critic.
Roizman, who faces charges of "discrediting the armed forces," was also ordered by the Yekaterinburg court on August 25 to not use the Internet, telephones, or mail and not attend any public events. His communications are limited to family members and his lawyers.
The court rejected prosecutors' request that Roizman be restricted to leaving his apartment for only one minute a day before midnight only.
Roizman, who won election as mayor following opposition protests in 2012, entered a not-guilty plea as he made his first court appearance on August 25.
Yekaterinburg authorities said earlier he was being investigated for "discrediting the Russian Army," an offense for which he could face up to five years in prison. Rights activists say Russian authorities are using the charge broadly to silence critics of the Ukraine invasion.
A charismatic and sometimes profane public figure, Roizman served as mayor of Russia's fourth largest city from 2013 until 2018, when authorities ended direct elections for mayor.
Since leaving office, he has gained a popular following for his campaigns to raise money for ill children, and he is known for his regular jogs around the city, which attract supporters and journalists alike.
Since Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine, Roizman has been outspoken in his criticism and has been fined three times on misdemeanor charges of "discrediting the Russian Army."
Shortly after the invasion, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law criminalizing any criticism regarding the armed forces or the conduct of the Ukraine war, which the Kremlin calls a "special military operation."
According to the watchdog group OVD-Info, more than 3,800 administrative, or misdemeanor, cases have been brought against people between March and August on the charge of discrediting the armed forces. In all, 224 Russians have been prosecuted on anti-war charges.
With reporting by Meduza and TASS
Protests Over Water Supplies Hit Iranian City Of Hamedan For Second Consecutive Day
Protesters in the western Iranian city of Hamedan have taken to the streets for the second day in a row to demonstrate against cuts in water supplies.
According to videos posted on social media on August 24, large crowds gathered holding placards criticizing government officials.
Security forces and special guards were reportedly dispatched to quell the protests.
One of the videos shows a woman being injured when police clashed with the protesters, but the extent of her injuries is not known.
Residents of Hamedan have been without drinking water for more than a week. During this time, water has been supplied through tanks placed on streets, the latest sign of the building pressure on the country as a water crisis intensifies along with the summer heat.
Several parts of the country have experienced water shortages -- and protests over the crisis -- in recent weeks, including the cities of Shahrekord in central Iran and Hamedan in the west.
Diminishing water supplies are seen as an existential threat to Iran, where poor water management, drought, and corruption-ridden infrastructure projects have contributed to water scarcity and resulting protests across the country in recent years.
Experts say climate change has amplified the droughts and floods plaguing Iran and that their intensity and frequency in turn threaten food security.
The Iranian Meteorological Organization has estimated that 97 percent of the country is experiencing drought to some degree.
Mismanagement by authorities has also been cited as a main cause for the water crisis.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Rights Activist Reportedly Assaulted By Guard Over Hijab For Children
Iranian rights activist Maryam Akbari Monfared, who has spent 13 years in prison for protesting the execution of her two siblings, was reportedly beaten by prison officials after an argument broke out over her children being forced to wear a hijab.
Iran Human Rights quoted a source on August 24 as saying a prison official "grabbed her [Monfared] by the throat and tried to strangle her while using profanity" after they refused to let her two daughters visit unless they wore a Chador hijab.
The prison head eventually intervened and Monfared was allowed to meet with her family.
Monfared was arrested on December 2009 and was forcibly disappeared for five months.
She was sentenced to 15 years in prison by the Islamic Revolutionary Court in Tehran in May 2010, which condemned her for "acting against national security" and "enmity against God."
Hassan Jafari, Monfared's husband, told RFE/RL's Radio Farda that a judge convicted his wife in a four-minute trial because of her family, who were members of the Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO). Three of her siblings were executed by the state in 1988 while a fourth died while being tortured in 1985.
Monfared has been in prison since her conviction without being granted any leave. She reportedly has been suffering health problems.
In 2015, after the release of audio from Ayatollah Hussein-Ali Montazeri, then the country's deputy leader, regarding the mass killing of prisoners, including her siblings, Monfared filed a lawsuit with the Tehran Prosecutor's Office.
Jila Bani Yaqoub, a journalist who was in the women's ward of Evin prison with Monfared, said in an interview with Radio Farda that after Monfared's complaint and lawsuit, prison officials "specifically told her that they will not let her go on leave, and they have stuck to this."
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Ukraine's Russia-Controlled Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant Disconnected From Power Grid
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant, which has been controlled by Russian forces since early March, has been disconnected from the national power supply.
State energy operator Enerhoatom said on Telegram on August 25 that the last two working reactors at Europe's largest nuclear power plant were disconnected from the power grid after nearby fires damaged overhead power lines connecting the nuclear plant to the grid.
"As a result, the two working power units at the station were disconnected from the network. Thus, the actions of the [Russians] caused a complete disconnection of the plant from the power grid -- the first in the history of the plant," the statement says, adding that efforts to restart one of the power units to connect it to the network are under way.
The plant has been under Russian control since March 4, nearly two weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine. Ukrainian engineers have been allowed to continue operating the plant under Russian supervision. It has been the site of fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in recent weeks, sparking fears of a nuclear disaster.
Both Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of shelling the plant.
The United Nations has offered to help facilitate a visit by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors, but Moscow has insisted the inspectors travel to the plant via Russian-controlled territory rather than Ukraine proper.
IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said earlier on August 25 that Kyiv and Moscow agree that UN personnel need to go to inspect the situation at the nuclear power plant.
MEPs Call On Nur-Sultan To Release Political Prisoners, Stop Prosecution Of Unrest Victims
The European Parliament's Subcommittee on Human Rights (DROI) has called on Kazakh authorities to release all political prisoners and stop the criminal prosecution of those who died during unrest in the Central Asian nation in January.
The group of MEPs highlighted in a statement issued on August 24 "the importance of a transparent, comprehensive, and fair investigation into January 2022 events" and called on Nur-Sultan to stop the criminal prosecution of those killed during the unrest.
The January unrest occurred after a peaceful demonstration against a fuel-price hike in the tightly controlled country's western region of Manghystau led to widespread anti-government protests that were violently dispersed by law enforcement and the military.
Thousands of people were detained during and after the protests, which President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev said were caused by "20,000 terrorists" from abroad, a claim for which authorities have provided no evidence. Authorities said 238 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, were killed during the unrest. Authorities labeled many of those killed during the unrest "terrorists" and launched probes against them posthumously.
The DROI statement called for the "immediate halt to the harassment and intimidation of political and civil society activists and the release of all political prisoners...and the criminal prosecution of people deceased in the course of the January events."
Several participants in the protests have been handed lengthy prison terms across the country in recent months on charges of organizing mass disturbances and riots. More trials are pending.
Officials said six people had been tortured to death after being arrested for taking part in the January protests, adding that 15 law enforcement officers had been arrested in connection with the alleged torture.
The Prosecutor-General's Office said earlier that 25 people were officially considered victims of torture by hot irons during interrogations.
The DROI statement specifically called for the release of Zhanbolat Mamai, a journalist and leader of the unregistered Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, who has been in custody since mid-March.
The 34-year-old Mamai faces up to 10 years in prison on charges of organizing mass riots and knowingly disseminating false information during the protests in January, which he and his supporters reject as politically motivated.
Mamai, known for his harsh criticism of the nation's authoritarian government, has been trying to register the Democratic Party of Kazakhstan but claims he is being prevented from doing so by the government. He says officials only permit parties loyal to the political powers to be legally registered.
Christian Sagartz of Austria, who led the DROI delegation to Kazakhstan, said the European Parliament "fully supports Kazakhstan on its path toward a democratic state and offers its assistance as a potential facilitator between the civil society, new political forces, and the government."
"Universal human rights apply to everyone and everywhere. We acknowledge the recent efforts of the country in order to improve democratic structures for their citizens. We will follow them thoroughly and expect a fast implementation. We call for the rapid publication of the findings of the investigation into the January events, in order for Kazakhstan to be credible to its citizens as well as the international community,” Sagartz said in the statement.
Leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan To Hold EU-Mediated Talks
The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to meet in Brussels on August 31 for talks mediated by the European Union, the Armenian government said on August 25.
European Council chief Charles Michel will be present at the meeting.
The meeting comes after an outbreak of fighting over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh on August 1-3 in which at least one Azerbaijani and two ethnic Armenian soldiers were killed. The two sides blame each other for the violence.
The last meeting between the two leaders was held in Brussels on May 22, at Michel's initiative.
Azerbaijan and Armenia have been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for years.
The mostly Armenian-populated region that had the status of an autonomous oblast within Soviet Azerbaijan declared its independence from Baku amid the Soviet Union's disintegration, triggering a 1992-94 war that claimed an estimated 30,000 lives and displaced hundreds of thousands of people.
The war ended in a Russia-brokered cease-fire, leaving Nagorno-Karabakh's ethnic Armenians in control of most of the region as well as several adjacent districts of Azerbaijan proper.
Internationally mediated negotiations with the involvement of the OSCE Minsk Group -- co-chaired by the United States, Russia, and France -- failed to result in a resolution before another large-scale war broke out in September 2020.
The 44-day conflict that killed more than 6,500 people ended in a Moscow-brokered cease-fire, with Azerbaijan regaining control of all districts surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh as well as large swaths of territory inside the former autonomous region itself. Some 2,000 Russian peacekeepers were deployed in the region to oversee the truce.
Armenia and Azerbaijan fought two wars -- in 2020 and in the 1990s -- over Azerbaijan's Armenian-populated region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Six weeks of fighting in the autumn of 2020 claimed more than 6,500 lives and ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire agreement.
Armenia was forced to cede swathes of territory it had controlled for decades, and Russia deployed some 2,000 peacekeepers to oversee the fragile truce, but tensions persist despite the cease-fire agreement.
In early August, new tensions flared as Azerbaijan said it had lost a soldier and the Karabakh army said two of its troops had been killed and more than a dozen injured.
With reporting by AFP
Two Uzbek Para-Powerlifters On Trial In South Korea On Sexual-Abuse Charges
Two Uzbek para-powerlifters are on trial in South Korea on charges of sexual abuse amid accusations that Uzbek officials have been trying to cover up the case.
A representative from the Pyeongtaek city prosecutor’s office in South Korea told RFE/RL that the first hearing for the two Uzbek para-athletes was held on August 24.
A relative of one of the two men who took part in a para-powerlifting competition in Pyeongtaek from June 14-20 told RFE/RL that the pair has not been given any support by Uzbek authorities, while the officials from Uzbekistan's National Paralympic Committee (UPK) have been making efforts to keep the situation from being made public.
UPK press secretary Malika Murodova told RFE/RL that she has no information about the case.
A source close to the sports officials confirmed that the two athletes were arrested in South Korea. The court has not revealed the identities of the two athletes.
According to the source, five Uzbek para-athletes were detained on the last day of the competition after two female para-athletes from Australia turned to police, claiming they were sexually harassed by the men, who allegedly touched their bodies against their will.
A coach for the Uzbek national powerlifting team, who asked not to be identified, "recommended" to RFE/RL that it refrain from covering the situation around the two Uzbek men, saying "they will soon be released."
The father of one of the athletes facing trial also asked RFE/RL not to cover the case.
A representative of Australia’s Paralympic Committee told RFE/RL that it doesn't comment on sexual harassment cases.
If convicted, the two Uzbek para-athletes may face up to 10 years in prison.
Despite promised reforms by President Shavkat Mirziyoev, activists have recently voiced concerns over limits on free speech and the press and the lack of progress toward political liberalization in the Central Asian nation.
IAEA Says Kyiv, Moscow 'Very Close' To Deal To Inspect Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi says Kyiv and Moscow agree that the UN watchdog's personnel need to inspect the situation at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, which has been caught in the cross fire of fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops.
Speaking to France 24 TV on August 25, Grossi said talks on gaining access to the facility were making headway and that "we are very, very close" to agreeing on a visit to Europe's largest nuclear station within days.
The plant has been under Russian control since March 4, nearly two weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine. Ukrainian engineers have been allowed to continue operating the plant, under Russian supervision. It has been the site of fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in recent weeks, sparking fears of a nuclear disaster.
Both Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of shelling the plant.
The United Nations has offered to help facilitate a visit by IAEA inspectors, but Moscow has insisted the inspectors travel to the plant via Russian-controlled territory.
With reporting by France 24 TV
Well-Known Russian Human Rights Defender Attacked, Hospitalized
MOSCOW -- A founder and former chief of the Committee Against Torture in Russia has been hospitalized after being attacked by an unidentified assailant, who is in police custody.
Russia's presidential Council for Human Rights said on August 25 that Igor Kalyapin, who is a member of the council, was attacked late the previous evening in the Nizhny Novgorod region. The attacker, it added, tried to stab Kalyapin with a piece of broken glass and then suffocate him.
"Our colleague managed to call the police and the assailant was detained. An investigation is now under way. The victim is in the hospital with concussion symptoms," the council wrote on Telegram.
The Ostorozhno novosti Telegram channel quoted Kalyapin as saying that the attacker tried to kill him. At this point, it is not clear if the attack was linked to Kalyapin's human rights activities.
Kalyapin’s colleague, Natalya Kurekina, told the SOTA online newspaper that the attacker introduced himself as a detective of the Nizhny Novgorod city police.
Kalyapin left his post on the Committee Against Torture earlier this year after he and his mother faced pressure and intimidation from unknown individuals who he believes were most likely linked to the authorities.
The Committee Against Torture was added to the Justice Ministry's registry of so-called "foreign agents" earlier this year, after which the group announced its decision to shut down.
Later, the organization said it will continue its human rights activities under a new name -- Team Against Torture.
With reporting by SOTA, Moskovsky Komsomolets, and Ostorozhno novosti
UN Rights Chief Urges Putin To Halt Armed Attacks On Ukraine
UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet has called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to put an end to armed attacks on Ukraine and said the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant must be demilitarized.
The power plant, Europe's largest, was captured by Russia in March, shortly after it invaded Ukraine on February 24. It has repeatedly come under fire in recent weeks, sparking fears of a nuclear disaster in a country still haunted by the legacy of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster.
Bachelet urged the international community to keep accurate records of all suspected war crimes committed in Ukraine since the start of the conflict.
"The international community must insist on documentation" to be able to one day prove war crimes, Bachelet said in a speech on August 25 marking the end of her term as the United Nations' high commissioner for human rights.
Ukraine has accused Russian forces of committing atrocities against civilians in the towns of Bucha, Irpin, and Hostomel in the early days of the war. Moscow denies the allegations, despite widespread evidence of atrocities.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AP
Bulgarian Appeals Court Overturns Extradition Order Of Russian Who Feared Persecution
A Bulgarian appeals court has overturned a lower court decision to extradite a Russian man accused at home of large-scale tax evasion in a case complicated by the suspect's burning of his Russian passport during an anti-war protest in the Black Sea resort of Varna.
Russian authorities have asked Bulgaria to extradite 46-year-old Aleksei Alchin over an old charge of tax evasion, but his defense claims the charge was politically motivated.
Alchin, who says he has been living in Bulgaria for five years,has argued that Russian authorities are persecuting him for his political leanings and criticism of Russia's war on Ukraine.
The Court of Appeal in Varna ruled on August 25 that Alchin should not be extradited after defense lawyers said adequate guarantees were not provided that Alchin's rights and dignity would be protected and that he would not be persecuted for political reasons.
The court decision cannot be appealed further.
Russian authorities have sought Alchin internationally since February 2020. He requested political asylum in Bulgaria only after being detained in connection with the extradition request, which prosecutors said hurt his chances of success. Activists have urged President Rumen Radev to grant Alchin asylum.
Alchin has described past employment in Russia that included working for a State Duma committee that he says he left "due to the high level of corruption in the system."
He said he fled Russia after being warned that his metals company had attracted interest from elites and he might be accused of tax crimes.
He also said he'd never received any subpoenas, as lawyers he approached in Russia before fleeing came under "pressure" and refused to represent his interests.
Russia's 'Widespread Use' Of Cluster Munitions In Ukraine Condemned In New HRW Report
The Russian military's extensive use of cluster munitions in the war in Ukraine has brought about lasting harm and suffering to hundreds of civilians, Human Rights Watch said in a report released on August 25.
In its global Cluster Munition Monitor 2022 report, the New York-based rights group said Ukraine is the only country where such munitions are being employed currently and urged both Russia and Ukraine to stop using them and join the 2008 international treaty banning them.
Russia has used cluster munitions extensively since invading Ukraine on February 24, while Ukrainian forces appear to have used them at least three times in the war, the report said.
Cluster munitions, which can be fired by artillery and rockets or dropped by aircraft, open in the air, spreading numerous bomblets or submunitions over a wide area.
Since many bomblets remain initially unexploded, they can indiscriminately maim and kill military personnel and civilians alike, including children.
The report said that at least 689 civilian casualties from cluster munition attacks had been registered in Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion through July.
It said that hundreds of Russian cluster munitions attacks have been documented, reported, or alleged in at least 10 of Ukraine’s 24 regions.
Russia has not denied using cluster munitions in Ukraine, saying that it regards them as “a lawful form of munitions” that “are only harmful when misused.”
The report said Ukrainian forces also appear to have used cluster munitions on at least three occasions in locations that were under the control of Russia’s armed forces or affiliated armed groups at the time.
Ukraine has also not denied using cluster munitions in the conflict but said that “the Armed Forces of Ukraine strictly adhere to the norms of international humanitarian law," the report noted.
Neither Russia nor Ukraine are parties to the 2008 Convention on Cluster Munitions that prohibits this type of ammunition and has been ratified so far by 110 countries and signed by 13 more.
“The immediate and long-term suffering that cluster munitions cause civilians make their use today in Ukraine unconscionable as well as invariably unlawful,” said HRW's Mary Wareham.
“Russia’s widespread use of cluster munitions in Ukraine is a sobering reminder of what the convention needs to overcome if it is to succeed in ending the human suffering these indiscriminate weapons cause,” Wareham said, adding, “All countries should condemn the use of these weapons under any circumstances."
The report said an HRW investigation in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, established that Russian forces launched cluster munition rockets whose submunitions struck homes, city streets, and parks, as well as an outpatient clinic at a maternity hospital and a cultural center in May and June.
A May 12 attack on the nearby town of Derhachi instantly killed a woman cooking in her garden and severed her husband's legs, causing his subsequent death.
The notable decline in new cluster munition casualties over the past years has been eclipsed by their new use in Ukraine since the start of Russia's invasion in February, the HRW report found.
Russia has used in Ukraine both old cluster munition stocks and newly produced ones, the report said.
On the other hand, HRW said it did not find proof that cluster munitions have been transferred among the artillery, rocket systems, and other weapons that the Ukrainian government has received from other countries this year.
The United States last produced cluster munitions in 2016, the report says, but has not joined the international ban or committed to never producing them in the future.
The report also singled out China and Iran as being actively involved in the research and development of new types of cluster munitions.
The report will be presented to countries attending the 10th annual meeting of the Convention on Cluster Munitions at the United Nations in Geneva on August 30-September 2.
“Governments that have yet to join the convention should review their position and join with others helping to rid the world of cluster munitions,” HRW's Wareham said.
Ukraine Says Russian-Controlled Nuclear Plant Shut Down, Disconnected From Grid
Ukrainian authorities said the last two working reactors at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant were shut down due to fires and damaged power lines, heightening fears of a potential accident as the facility was temporarily disconnected from Ukraine's electricity grid for the first time.
The August 25 announcement by the state energy operator Enerhoatom came as foreign officials warned of a potential catastrophe and continue to push Russian and Ukrainian forces to do more to safeguard Europe's largest nuclear station.
Russia has controlled the facility since about two weeks after invading Ukraine on February 24, but it has allowed Ukrainian engineers to remain and operate the plant, whose first reactor went into operation in 1985.
Fighting near the plant between Russian and Ukrainian forces has stoked worries of an accident. Ukrainian officials have also warned Russia might try to disconnect the plant from the grid, a move that would severely strain Ukraine’s battered economy, particularly with winter looming. The plant supplied over 20 percent of Ukraine's electricity needs before the war.
"The actions of the invaders caused a complete disconnection of the [facility] from the power grid -- the first in the history of the plant," Enerhoatom said in a post on Telegram.
Disconnecting the plant is considered potentially dangerous as a failure in backup power systems could lead to a loss of coolant and bring about a melting of the fuel in the reactor core.
In a later statement, the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said Ukrainian authorities informed it that the last regular power line supplying electricity to the plant was working again after having been cut earlier.
The power line that was apparently affected is different from the one that carries power to run cooling systems for the reactors. A loss of power in those supply lines is a major concern of experts closely watching the situation at the plant.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy later said that diesel generators had turned on during the power outrage, helping to avoid any prolonged interruption in power supply.
Adding further worries is the fact that some of the radioactive ash heaps on the plant’s grounds have been set ablaze by shelling, sending potentially radioactive smoke and dust into the air. Ukraine’s military intelligence agency on August 23 accused Russia of purposely striking the ash heaps, and said the smoke was drifting toward the nearby city of Enerhodar.
New satellite imagery taken on August 24 and obtained exclusively by Schemes, an investigative unit of RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, showed plumes of smoke drifting over the territory of the plant.
The Enerhoatom announcement came on the same day the head of the IAEA said Kyiv and Moscow both agree that the UN watchdog's personnel need to go to inspect the situation at Zaporizhzhya.
Speaking to France 24 TV on August 25, Rafael Grossi said talks on gaining access to the facility were making headway and that "we are very, very close" to agreeing on a visit.
The Zaporizhzhya plant has six Soviet-designed reactors, but just two have remained in operation amid the fighting.
"Russia should agree to the demilitarized zone around the plant and agree to allow an International Atomic Energy Agency visit as soon as possible to check on the safety and security of the system," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on August 25.
The White House also said President Joe Biden spoke with Zelenskiy on August 25, congratulating the country on its 31st anniversary of independence from the Soviet Union, and reaffirming "the United States’ continued support for Ukraine."
As the Russian invasion entered its seventh month, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree increasing the size of the country’s armed forces by 13 percent, or 137,000 troops, to 1.15 million.
There was no immediate explanation of the reason for the decree, which will come into force on January 1, and the order did not specify whether the increase would be accomplished by widening the draft, recruiting more volunteers, or both.
The move will bring Russia's total armed forces to 2.04 million, including the 1.15 million troops.
Western and Ukrainian officials have said Russia has suffered major losses in the Ukraine conflict and is struggling to replace personnel. A top U.S. official earlier this month said between 70,000 and 80,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded since February 24.
The death toll from a Russian rocket attack on a railway station in the southern Dnipropetrovsk region on August 24 climbed to 25 people. The deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, also said at least 31 people were wounded in the attack on the Chaplyne station.
The attack occurred not only on Ukraine’s Independence Day but also at the six-month mark since the beginning of the Russian invasion.
Russia's Defense Ministry acknowledged the strike on the Chaplyne station but claimed that it had targeted a Ukrainian train that was transporting ammunition to the front line.
Earlier on August 25, Russian forces bombed the central city of Kryviy Rih with cluster munitions, the head of the local military administration, Oleksandr Vilkul, said on Telegram, adding that so far there were no reports of casualties or damage.
Cluster munitions have been banned by most nations due to their devastating and indiscriminate effect on military personnel and civilians alike.
Human Rights Watch said in a report released on August 25 that Russia has used cluster munitions extensively since invading Ukraine, while Ukrainian forces appear to have used them at least three times in the war.
Cluster munitions, which can be fired by artillery and rockets or dropped by aircraft, open in the air, spreading numerous bomblets or submunitions over a wide area.
Since many bomblets remain initially unexploded, they can indiscriminately maim and kill military personnel and civilians alike, including children.
Neither Russia nor Ukraine is party to the 2008 Convention on Cluster Munitions that prohibits this type of ammunition and has been ratified so far by 110 countries and signed by 13 more.
"Russia's widespread use of cluster munitions in Ukraine is a sobering reminder of what the Convention needs to overcome if it is to succeed in ending the human suffering these indiscriminate weapons cause," said Mary Wareham, advocacy director of the Arms Division of Human Rights Watch.
"All countries should condemn the use of these weapons under any circumstances," she added.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, CNN, and dpa
Albanian Court Orders Two Russians, One Ukrainian Held After Confrontation At Former Weapons Factory
An Albanian court has ordered two Russians and a Ukrainian held in custody pending an investigation by authorities into what they were doing at a former weapons manufacturing plant.
In his August 24 ruling, Judge Pajtime Fetahu granted a request by prosecutors to detain them amid allegations of “securing secret information of military or any other character in order to be supplied to a foreign power, which violates the country’s independence.”
The arrest of the three, on August 20, caused alarm in Albania, a member of NATO and a supporter of Ukraine in its defense against Russia’s six-month-old invasion.
The two Russians were identified in court documents as 25-year-old Mikhail Zorin, and 33-year-old Svetlana Timofeeva. The Ukrainian was identified as Fedir Mykhaylov. His age was not provided.
They were arrested inside or near the former military plant in Gramsh, 80 kilometers south of the capital, Tirana. The suspects had taken photos of the plant.
Authorities said that Zorin, who had entered the plant, used pepper spray on two military guards trying to capture him.
Timofoeva and Mykhaylov were arrested outside the complex.
Police said they seized their vehicle, a laptop, cash, two drones, and other evidence.
The Gramsh military plant opened in 1962 to produce AK-47 rifles and other weapons. It stopped production after the fall of communism in 1990, and began to dismantle the weapons.
The plant is still used to repair other military weapons, but there is no longer any production there.
Local media reported that the three suspects entered Albania from different border entrances and then stayed near the plant.
An official from the Ukrainian Embassy in Tirana, who was present at the hearing, said the Ukrainian suspect was innocent, saying that Mykhaylov only served as the Russians' driver.
Known publicly by a pseudonym, Lana Sator, Timofeeva is known as an urban explorer, photographing spectacular images from inside sometimes tightly guarded military sites.
In 2012, she snuck into a Russian rocket factory and posted striking images from its interior. She’s been based in Georgia since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
With reporting by AP
At Least 22 Killed In Russian Rocket Attack On Ukrainian Railway Station, Zelenskiy Says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accused of Russia of launching a missile strike that hit the Chaplyne railway station in the southern Dnipropetrovsk region, killing at least 22 people and wounding more than 50.
"Chaplyne is our pain today. As of this moment, there are 22 dead, five of them burned in a railway car," he said in his nightly video address on August 24.
"Search and rescue operations at the railway station will continue," Zelenskiy added. "We will definitely make the occupiers answer for everything they have done. And we will certainly throw out the invaders from our land."
There was no immediate comment on the strike by Russian officials.
News of the deadly attack came as Ukraine marked the 31st anniversary of its independence from the Soviet Union, as well as six months since Russia launched its invasion.
Aleksei Navalny Says He's Again Been Sent To Solitary Confinement At Prison Facility
Aleksei Navalny, the imprisoned Russian political activist and anti-corruption crusader, says he has been moved again to solitary confinement in the prison colony where he is being held.
Navalny, who is being held in a facility about 260 kilometers east of Moscow, made the statement in a series of posts to Twitter on August 24. It’s believed the posts were published by his allies or supporters.
He is serving an 11 1/2-year sentence after being convicted of fraud in a prosecution that has been condemned by his supporters and by officials outside of Russia, who say it is an attempt to silence one of the Kremlin's most vocal opponents.
Last week, Navalny said he had been ordered to an isolation cell for failing to button the top button on his prison uniform, which he said was too small for him.
On August 24, he said he was ordered back to the isolation unit after authorities accused him of failing to keep his hands behind his back for three seconds during a walk through the camp.
"The directive obviously came from Moscow," his Twitter post said. “Even by the standards of a Russian prison, sending one to the punishment cell just for 3 seconds without hands behind their back is too much.”
He recently announced a plan to establish a trade union at the prison, which he said angered the authorities.
"Here I sit once again in my hellish closet with a mug and a book. It's kind of boring, of course. I think I need to learn how to meditate,” he wrote.
In 2020, Navalny nearly died after falling suddenly ill while traveling in Siberia. Doctors in Germany later determined that he had been exposed to a Soviet-era nerve agent known as Novichok.
Last year, after recovering, he voluntarily returned to Russia, and he was arrested and prosecuted again.
Russia denies trying to kill him.
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
Kazakh Anti-Corruption Agency Ends Investigation Into Nazarbaev's Detained Nephew
NUR-SULTAN -- Kazakh anti-corruption officials have closed their investigation into the detained nephew of former President Nursultan Nazarbaev, accusing him of embezzling millions from state telecom and transport companies.
The case against Qairat Satybaldy, who was arrested in March and remains in custody pending trial, is the latest in a series of investigations targeting relatives and allies of Nazarbaev.
In a statement on August 24, the Anti-Corruption Agency said that Satybaldy and four other unnamed individuals are suspected of embezzling an unspecified amount of money from Kazakhtelecom and Transport Service Center companies.
The agency also said that $500 million had been returned back to the state treasury and 29 percent of Kazakhtelecom's shares, which had been controlled by Satybaldy, were taken back under state control.
No date has been set for his trial.
Satybaldy's former wife, Gulmira, was also arrested in March on charges of embezzlement and the illegal takeover of a private business.
After unprecedented anti-government protests in early January, the Kazakh government began quietly targeting Nazarbaev, his family, and other allies -- many of whom held powerful or influential posts in government, security agencies, and profitable energy companies.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, whom Nazarbaev hand-picked as successor after stepping down in 2019, started distancing himself from Nazarbaev after the January unrest, which was fueled by Kazakhs’ disgust at cronyism and corruption.
Toqaev stripped Nazarbaev of the sweeping powers he had retained as the head of the Security Council after he stepped down as president.
Just days after the protests, two of Nazarbaev’s sons-in-law were pushed out of top jobs at two major oil and gas companies.
Another son-in-law, Timur Kulibaev, resigned as chairman of the country’s main business lobby group, while in late February, Nazarbaev's eldest daughter, Darigha, was forced to give up her parliamentary seat.
Authorities also launched probes against the former father-in-law of Nazarbaev's late grandson, and leaders of a company linked to Nazarbaev's youngest daughter Aliya.
Officials also targeted the former chief of the Committee of National Security and his three former deputies.
In June, Toqaev said he had created a commission to "return cash illegally taken out of Kazakhstan" by "a narrow circle of people who had illegally taken over the larger portion of the country’s wealth."
Poland Demolishes Soviet War Memorial
Poland has begun demolishing a Soviet-era memorial to Red Army soldiers, the latest in a series of monuments that have been pulled down in Central and Eastern Europe amid growing hostility toward Russia and its invasion of Ukraine.
Workers began demolishing the memorial in the southwestern Polish town of Brzeg on August 24, the same day that Ukraine marked six months since Russia launched its invasion.
Rafal Leskiewicz, the head of the Polish state historical institute, told the Associated Press that in March, when the decision to remove all remaining monuments was made, that there were 60 still standing nationwide.
The Brzeg monument was the 24th to be demolished since March.
Poland has been one of Ukraine’s staunchest allies in its defense against the Russian invasion.
Warsaw has sent weaponry, aid, and humanitarian assistance, and Poland has taken in more Ukrainian refugees than any other country, according to United Nations figures.
The demolition came one day after Latvia began dismantling a similar Soviet-era monument in the capital Riga. News reports said several people were arrested during a small protest against the demolition.
Moscow has long considered the Soviet defeat of Nazi forces in the Baltic countries a liberation, but Latvians, Estonians, and Lithuanians have long bridled at the description, saying it was merely the beginning of a brutal occupation that only ended with the Soviet collapse in 1991.
Ethnic Russians make up about 25 percent of Latvia’s population.
Estonia’s government last week also started removing a Soviet World War II monument from a city near the Russian border.
With reporting by AP, Delfi, dpa
Russia Says Two Workers At Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant Detained For Passing Info To Ukraine
Russian authorities say that they have detained two workers at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, where international officials have voiced alarm that fighting could result in a catastrophic accident.
The detained workers "passed information about the location of [Russian] troops and equipment on the station's territory,” Russia’s National Guard said in a statement on August 24.
The statement provided no proof or evidence, and did not provide further details. There was no immediate reaction to the allegations by Ukrainian officials.
The plant has been under Russian control since March 4, nearly two weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine. Ukrainian engineers have been allowed to continue operating the plant under Russian supervision.
Russia’s National Guard, a domestic police force controlled by a longtime ally of President Vladimir Putin, has been deployed in parts of occupied Ukraine to help impose order and root out dissent.
A third person was also arrested at the plant on suspicion of providing Ukrainian armed forces with information about the movement of Russian military equipment in the area, the statement said.
The Zaporizhzhya facility is Europe's largest nuclear power plant. It’s been the site of fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in recent weeks, sparking fears of a nuclear disaster.
Both Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of shelling the plant.
The United Nations has offered to help facilitate a visit by International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors, but Moscow has insisted that the inspectors travel to the plant via Russian-controlled territory rather than Ukraine proper.
Ukraine’s nuclear agency, Enerhoatom, said last week that Russia was planning to disconnect the facility from Ukraine’s power grid, a move that would deprive the rest of the country of a major source of electricity.
Water Cuts In Iran Spark More Protests As Crisis Grows
Hundreds of people have taken to the streets in the western Iranian city of Hamedan to protest against a complete cut in water supplies that has lasted several days.
According to videos published on social media on August 23, the protesters called officials “incompetent” as the water crisis intensified along with the summer heat.
Several parts of the country have experienced water issues -- and protests over the crisis -- in recent weeks, including the cities of Shahrekord in central Iran and Hamedan in the west.
The governor of Hamedan has also been criticized for not rationing water in order to prevent the crisis. He claims officials from the Energy Ministry rejected rationing.
Diminishing water supplies are seen as an existential threat to Iran, where poor water management, drought, and corruption-ridden infrastructure projects have contributed to water scarcity and resulting protests around the country in recent years.
Experts say climate change has amplified the droughts and floods plaguing Iran and that their intensity and frequency in turn threaten food security.
The Iranian Meteorological Organization has estimated that 97 percent of the country is experiencing drought to some degree.
Mismanagement by the authorities has also been cited as a main cause for the water crisis.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Starts Nationwide Drone Exercises Amid Growing Fears Of Sales Abroad
Iran's Islamic Republic Army has kicked off a series of drone exercises across the country amid fears that the country may look to export them to countries such as Russia.
According to Mahmud Musavi, the spokesman for these military exercises that commenced on August 24, dozens of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) will be sent from different points and bases from distances of up to 1,000 kilometers away, including underground drone bases, to carry out their missions.
In recent years, Iran has become a prolific drone producer. Its fleet includes long-endurance surveillance and attack platforms like the Shahed-129, so-called "suicide" drones that are effectively slow cruise missiles, and stealth drones for penetrating well-defended airspace.
Iran has also supplied UAVs to its proxies in the Middle East and employed them during reconnaissance, sabotage, and attack missions in the region.
Some Western officials fear Iranian-made drones could end up in the hands of Russia, which is facing Western sanctions and international isolation because of its war in Ukraine.
The White House said in July that it had information that Iran was rushing "up to several hundred" drones, including "weapons-capable UAVs," for Moscow, a claim that appears to have been rejected by Tehran. Russia has refused to comment on the issue.
Last month, U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan said Iran was preparing to train Russian forces on how to use the drones.
Experts said Iran's strategic partnership with Russia, as well as Tehran's growing drone capabilities, make the Islamic republic a logical supplier for Moscow.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Superyacht Linked To Russian Tycoon Pumpyansky Auctioned Off In Gibraltar
A $75 million superyacht owned by sanctioned Russian steel tycoon Dmitry Pumpyansky has been sold at an auction in Gibraltar, the first sale of a Russian oligarch's assets seized since Moscow launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in late February.
Howe Robinson Partners, which oversaw the auction, said on August 23 that 63 bids were placed at an auction to sell the 72.5-meter Axioma superyacht that was confiscated from Pumpyansky, a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, in March after the imposition of sanctions by Britain, the United States, and the European Union.
The winning bid and the name of the buyer was not disclosed. Detailed information on the deal is expected to be made public in 10 to 14 days.
The yacht was seized by the Gibraltarian government due to a legal claim by U.S. investment bank JP Morgan, which said Pumpyansky’s holding company, Pyrene Investments, owed it more than $20 million.
JP Morgan asked Gibraltar's courts to seize and sell the yacht, saying that because Pumpyansky had been subjected to sanctions, the terms of the loan had been breached as it legally could not accept loan repayments from Pyrene.
Pumpyansky was the owner and chairman of the steel-pipe manufacturer OAO TMK, the world's biggest steel-pipe producer and a supplier to the Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom. He left the post and stopped being a beneficiary of the company after international sanctions were imposed against him in March.
The United States and the European Union have stepped up a crackdown on Russian oligarchs following Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
They have moved to seize luxury estates, superyachts, and aircraft of Russian billionaires known to have ties to Putin in an effort to pressure people close to him and in turn influence his decisions on the war.
With reporting by The Guardian
Biden Pledges Nearly $3 Billion To Ukraine In Largest U.S. Military Aid Package Yet
U.S. President Joe Biden has announced nearly $3 billion in new U.S. military aid for Kyiv as Ukraine marked its independence day six months after Russia invaded the country.
"On behalf of all Americans, I congratulate the people of Ukraine on their Independence Day," Biden said in a statement on August 24.
"The United States of America is committed to supporting the people of Ukraine as they continue the fight to defend their sovereignty. As part of that commitment, I am proud to announce our biggest tranche of security assistance to date: approximately $2.98 billion of weapons and equipment to be provided through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative," Biden said.
The financial package will allow Kyiv to obtain air-defense and artillery systems, ammunition, counter-unmanned aerial systems, and radars, the statement said.
"Today and every day, we stand with the Ukrainian people to proclaim that the darkness that drives autocracy is no match for the flame of liberty that lights the souls of free people everywhere."
U.S. military aid, including the transfer of multiple-rocket launchers and howitzers, has played a major role in helping Ukraine grind down Russia's larger and better-equipped forces on the eastern front.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, the United States has provided $10.6 billion in military assistance to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's government.
On August 23, Germany said it will soon ship more than 500 million euros' ($499.3 million) worth of weapons to Ukraine.
