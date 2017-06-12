U.S. Attorney General To Testify Publicly At Senate Hearing

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has agreed to testify publicly before a Senate committee investigating Russia's alleged election interference and ties between Russian officials and President Donald Trump's associates.

Pressure had been building on Sessions' to speak openly before the Senate Intelligence Committee since before last week's testimony by fired FBI Director James Comey.

The committee said on June 12 that Sessions' appearance on June 13 would be open to the public.

Sessions, who heads the U.S. Justice Department, is one of several past and current Trump associates whose interactions with Russian officials during the 2016 election campaign have come under scrutiny.

Along with the Senate committee, the FBI has been conducting a criminal investigation.

Trump fired Comey on May 9, and bragged to Russian officials a day later about it, according to an account of the meeting read to the media by a U.S. official.

"He was crazy, a real nut job," Trump said about Comey, according to the document.

During his June 8 Senate testimony, Comey suggested possible conflicts of interest or even obstruction of justice.

Sessions, meanwhile, had recused himself from oversight of the FBI's Russian probes, owing to his meetings with Russia's ambassador to the United States.

However, he ultimately co-signed the letter recommending Comey's firing, something Comey suggested was unusual.