U.S. Imposes Sanctions On Seven Individuals In Balkan Countries, Accusing Them Of Corruption
The United States has imposed sanctions on seven people in four Balkan countries, accusing them of threatening the stability of the region through corruption, criminal activity, and other actions.
The U.S. Treasury Department on April 11 announced the sanctions in anews release naming the seven people -- two each from Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and North Macedonia, and one from Montenegro.
“The people designated today constitute a serious threat to regional stability, institutional trust, and the aspirations of those seeking democratic and judicious governance in the Western Balkans,” said Brian E. Nelson, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.
Among those sanctioned are Svetozar Marovic, former deputy president of the Montenegro Democratic Party of Socialists and former president of the Serbia and Montenegro common state. Marovic was arrested in 2015 by Montenegro authorities over suspected involvement in corruption relating to construction projects.
Marovic signed two plea deals in 2016 admitting to all the corruption charges against him but fled to Serbia before serving a sentence of multiple years in prison and returning more than $1 million to the state.
After the sanctions were announced, the U.S. Embassy in Podgorica called on Marovic to return to Montenegro and face justice.
"We hope today's actions will further galvanize [Montenegrin] authorities to tackle corruption. We know the public demands it," Ambassador Judy Rising Reinke said on Twitter.
The Treasury Department also imposed sanctions on Aqif Rakipi, a former member of parliament from Albania; Ylli Ndroqi, a media owner whose assets were seized by the Albanian government; and Bosnian officials Asim Sarajlic and Gordana Tadic.
Rakipi has long been involved in organized crime and has been a “destabilizing influence on political processes in Albania,” the department said, alleging that organized crime groups in Albania have offered money, gifts, or promises of jobs or concessions in return for votes for their preferred political party.
Rakipi lost his seat in Albania’s parliament in 2018 after prosecutors confirmed his role in criminal activity under an alias.
Ndroqi used media outlets formerly under his control to extort and blackmail Albanian citizens and facilitated bribes on behalf of an entity seeking to do business in Albania, Treasury said without specifying the entity.
Sarajlic is a member of the Bosnian parliament and was until recently a high-ranking official in the Party of Democratic Action (SDA). Sarajlic has been indicted for abuse of office and influence peddling, and has abused his position in relation to BH Telecom, a large state-owned enterprise, the Treasury Department said.
Tadic was removed from her position as chief prosecutor following her failure to assign cases to prosecutors using an automated case distribution system designed to prevent decisions based on personal or political reasons. In addition, she reportedly used her position to promote her own personal and familial interests, Treasury said.
Tadic told RFE/RL's Balkan Service that she had not been informed about the sanctions and that she was surprised and disappointed.
"What kind of corruption? I don't know where [the allegations] came from," she said. "I work honestly," she added.
The Treasury Department also sanctioned Nikola Gruevski, the former prime minister of North Macedonia, and Sasho Mijalkov, the former chief of counterintelligence.
Gruevski has been convicted and remains a suspect in numerous cases of corruption and has been accused of abuse of money laundering and other offenses related to his time as prime minister from 2006 to 2016, the Treasury Department said.
"He has continuously evaded capture for his 2018 conviction by a court in North Macedonia on corruption related charges, which represents a serious setback for accountability for corruption and corruption-related activities in North Macedonia." the department said.
The Treasury Department’s actions freeze any U.S. assets of the designated individuals and generally bars Americans from dealing with them.
In a separate statement on April 11, the U.S. State Department sanctioned Gruevski, Mijalkov, and Tadic, also accusing them of various corruption-related activities, and banned them from entering the United States.
With reporting by Reuters
German Media Company Hires Journalist Who Protested Russian Invasion Of Ukraine In On-Air Broadcast
A Russian journalist who last month protested Russia's invasion of Ukraine by interrupting a live news broadcast on Russian state television has been hired by a German media company.
Marina Ovsyannikova has taken a job working as a freelance correspondent for Die Welt, the media group announced on April 11.
Ovsyannikova, 43, will report from Ukraine, Russia, and other places for the Die Welt newspaper and for the news outlet's TV channel.
Ovsyannikova burst onto the set of the Vremya news program on Russia's Channel One on March 14, holding a poster reading in part “Stop the war. Don’t believe propaganda. They are lying to you” in Russian. She also shouted in Russian "Stop the war. No to war."
Ovsyannikova, who was a producer with Channel One at the time of her protest, published her first opinion piece in Die Welt's online edition on April 11. Titled The Russians Are Afraid, the piece discussed the consequences of her protest.
While it triggered a wave of support worldwide, the Kremlin condemned her action. She has been charged with "discrediting" the armed forces.
She may face a fine of up to 50,000 rubles (more than $500) if found guilty and could face harsher repercussions for her actions under a new law that makes the distribution of "false information about Russian armed forces" punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
Ulf Poschardt, editor in chief of the Welt Group and spokesman for the management of WeltN24 said Ovsyannikova had the courage to confront Russian viewers at a crucial moment with an "unembellished view" of reality.
“In doing so, she defended the most important journalistic ethics -- despite the threat of state repression. I am excited to be working with her,” Poschardt said.
Her job with Die Welt will afford her more visibility and therefore her security will improve, he told the dpa news agency.
Poschardt denied that Die Welt was trying to send a political signal to President Vladimir Putin by hiring Ovsyannikova.
"We do journalism, not politics," he said. "Good, courageous, incorruptible journalism is a threat to every autocrat and dictator. It is also a threat to those who narrow the corridor of opinion in open societies like ours."
With reporting by dpa and Reuters
Explosion Caused By Gas Leak Kills Six In Apartment Block In Moscow Region
Six people, including three children, have been killed and five injured after an explosion caused by a gas leak destroyed two upper levels of a five-story apartment block in the city of Stupino, south of Moscow.
The Moscow regional directorate of the Emergency Ministry said initially that two people, including a 12-year-old girl, were killed by the explosion, which took place on April 11, adding that the blast forced the evacuation of 60 people, including 10 children.
The directorate said hours later that rescue teams recovered four more bodies from the debris.
Moscow regional Governor Andrei Vorobyov said the damaged building's restoration may take up to eight months if experts deem it is possible to be repaired. If not, it will be demolished.
Gas explosions occur with some frequency in Russia due to aging pipelines and infrastructure, as well as lax safety standards.
Based on reporting by RIA Novosti, TASS and Interfax
EU Warns Of Possible Food Crisis Sparked By Russia's War On Ukraine
The European Union has warned that Russia's war against Ukraine is putting the world on the brink of a food crisis as the Ukrainian economy, based in large part on agriculture, collapses.
A day after the World Bank said that Ukraine’s economy will shrink by nearly half this year, the EU’s top diplomat said on April 11 that Russia’s bombing of fields and the blocking of ports keeping ships from leaving with grain is sending shockwaves well beyond the country’s borders at a time when the global economy is already struggling to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
"They are causing scarcity. They are bombing Ukrainian cities and provoking hunger in the world. They are provoking hunger in our world," Josep Borrell told reporters after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Borrell’s warning adds to concerns raised by a World Bank report released on April 10 that said economic output in Ukraine is expected to contract by 45 percent, with the final extent of the country's economic decline ultimately depending on the "duration and intensity of the war."
"The Russian invasion is delivering a massive blow to Ukraine’s economy and it has inflicted enormous damage to infrastructure,” said Anna Bjerde, World Bank vice president for the Europe and Central Asia region.
Russia launched its war against Ukraine on February 24. Since then, it has been hit with waves of sanctions from the West, crippling its economy and isolating it from most of the world, both diplomatically and economically.
The World Bank forecasts that Russia’s economy will contract by 11 percent this year due to the crushing sanctions.
Russia has destroyed Mariupol, a key Ukrainian port on the Sea of Azov, and severely damaged other major cities, including Kharkiv, the second-largest by population.
It has also bombed airports and rail lines while many bridges have been blown up, compounding the long-term damage being inflicted on Ukraine’s economy.
Meanwhile, more than 10 million Ukrainians, or nearly a quarter of the population, are believed to have left their homes to escape the fighting, including more than 4 million who have sought shelter in other countries.
“The war is causing severe damage to the economies of Ukraine and the rest of emerging and developing Europe and Central Asia, but the impacts are reverberating far beyond the region to every corner of the globe. The poorest and most vulnerable will be hit hardest,” Bjerde said, noting that Russia and Ukraine combined supply over 25 percent of world wheat exports.
“Countries in the region were already bracing for a sharp slowdown in 2022 due to a global deceleration in growth and trade, continued COVID-19 disruptions, inflationary pressures, debt sustainability concerns, and rising interest rates. The war in Ukraine has compounded these challenges, with the economic impacts being felt through multiple channels, including commodity and financial markets, trade and migration links, remittances, and investor confidence,” she added.
Britain Sanctions Bosnian Serb Politicians For Pushing 'De Facto Secession' Of Republika Srpska
Britain has announced sanctions against Bosnian Serb politicians Milorad Dodik and Zeljka Cvijanovic, accusing them of attempting to undermine the legitimacy of Bosnia-Herzegovina by pushing policies that amount to a "de facto secession."
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss cited the policies on April 11 and asserted that the pair had been "encouraged" by Russian President Vladimir Putin's example.
"These two politicians are deliberately undermining the hard-won peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Encouraged by Putin, their reckless behavior threatens stability and security across the Western Balkans," she said.
"With these tough sanctions we are showing that the enemies of peace will be held to account," Truss added.
Dodik and Cvijanovic -- the first to be targeted under London's Bosnia sanctions regime -- now face British travel bans and any assets or property they hold in the United Kingdom will be frozen.
Britain says that Dodik and Cvijanovic "have used their positions of authority to push for de facto secession of Republika Srpska...in direct contravention of the country's constitution."
Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia's tripartite presidency, has been trying to separate the entity's military, police, and tax administration from the central Bosnian government, actions that contravene the 1995 Dayton accords that ended the Bosnian wars.
Dodik launched the action using “divisive, dangerous, nationalist rhetoric, disrupting domestic and regional peace and inciting ethnic hatred and genocide denial," Britain said.
Before Dodik moved to launch the Serb withdrawal from Bosnia’s joint army in December, he traveled to Moscow, stoking the appearance that the move had the backing of Russia.
Cvijanovic, the president of the Republika Srpska entity, "publicly praised war criminals and denied the genocide in Srebrenica" in submitting draft laws in Republika Srpska that sought to transfer state competencies to the entity level, Britain said.
In response Dodik said that Republika Srpska would speed up the procedure to break contact and cooperation with the British ambassador to Bosnia.
He told a session of the Republika Srpska National Assembly that he did not care about the sanctions, had no property in Britain, and had not been there for 10 years.
He then read a statement from the British Embassy repeating Truss’s comments and stating that Dodik and Cvijanovic have acted in direct violation of the Dayton accords. After reading the statement he said, "Imagine all that nonsense."
Cvijanovic also said during the parliamentary session that she does not have property or accounts in Britain and is not personally hurt by the sanctions.
The Dayton accords created two highly autonomous entities -- Republika Srpska and the Bosniak-Croat Federation -- that share some joint institutions. The country is governed and administered along ethnic lines established by the agreement, with a weak and often dysfunctional central government.
Dodik is under U.S. sanctions over corruption and threatening the stability and territorial integrity of Bosnia-Herzegovina.
With reporting by AFP and AP
Ukraine Exhumes Bucha Victims For Forensic Tests, Reburial
Amnesty Calls On Russian Authorities To Open Trial Of Former Journalist Safronov
MOSCOW -- Amnesty International has called on Russian authorities to open to the public the ongoing trial of Ivan Safronov, a prominent former Russian journalist accused of high treason in a case widely considered to be politically motivated.
In a statement on April 11, Amnesty expressed concern over the increasing number of trials in the country involving charges of high treason and called on authorities to release the 31-year-old Safronov, who faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.
"Especially concerning is the status of secrecy of such cases that is labeled to all the materials, due to which lawyers are forced to sign papers barring them from making the details of the cases public," the rights group said.
The Moscow City Court began Safronov's trial on April 4 on a charge that he passed secret information about Russian arms sales in the Middle East to NATO member the Czech Republic in 2017.
Safronov, who covered the defense industry for the newspapers Kommersant and Vedomosti, is also a former adviser to the head of Russia's space agency Roskosmos, Dmitry Rogozin.
Safronov has repeatedly denied the accusations and his supporters have held pickets in Moscow and other cities demanding his release.
Human rights organizations have issued statements demanding Safronov’s release and expressing concerns over an intensifying crackdown on dissent in Russia.
Commission Repeats Claim That Russian Plot Caused 2010 Crash That Killed Top Polish Officials
A Polish government special commission has again claimed that a Russian assassination plan was behind the plane crash that killed President Lech Kaczynski and senior members of his administration in 2010.
The commission’s latest report once more alleges that explosives planted on the Soviet-made Tu-154M plane caused the crash on April 10, 2010, in the western Russian city of Smolensk.
In addition to Kaczynski, the crash took the lives of his wife and more than 90 government and armed forces officials as well as many prominent Poles.
Their deaths were the result of an “act of unlawful interference by the Russian side,” the commission's head Antoni Macierewicz told a news conference on April 11.
He denied that any mistakes were made by the Polish crew despite bad weather at the time of the crash.
Two earlier reports by Polish and Russian experts on aviation incidents said the crash in dense fog at the Smolensk airport, which did not have sophisticated aviation equipment, was the result of human error. They found no proof of foul play.
But many Poles, including top members of the conservative Law and Justice Party (PiS), have questioned the results of the investigation conducted by the previous centrist government.
The latest report repeats many previous allegations made by the commission, which was appointed by the current government, and drums up hostility toward Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine, now in its eighth week.
Lech Kaczynski’s twin brother, Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, addressing a crowd of several thousand people in front of the presidential palace on April 10, recalled his brother's policies that were hostile to Moscow and again pointed the finger at Moscow.
Russia has categorically rejected any responsibility for the crash.
Based on reporting by AP and AFP
Kyrgyz Ex-President Again Removed From Courtroom For 'Disrupting Order'
BISHKEK -- Former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambaev has been removed from the courtroom for the second time in three days after he began disrupting proceedings during his trial on a charge of attempting to seize power amid anti-government protests in October 2020.
As a hearing at the Birinchi Mai district court on April 11 resumed, Atambaev shouted "shame!" He also began kicking the glass walls of his defendant's enclosure and again stated that his poor state of health precluded him from being in the courtroom.
After people present in the courtroom started expressing support for the former president, the judge ordered the bailiffs to remove Atambaev from the room.
The judge already had to remove Atambaev on April 8 for "deliberately disrupting order in the courtroom" after the former president started kicking the glass enclosure, saying that he could not be in the courtroom due to his medical condition.
Earlier last week, Atambaev said he felt sick, and the trial was adjourned after an ambulance arrived at the court to take the former president to receive medical care.
On April 5, Atambaev said he felt better but refused to testify at the trial.
The charge against Atambaev stems from his participation in anti-government rallies in October 2020 that were sparked by controversial parliamentary elections seen by many as rigged.
In the wake of the protests, Atambaev, who was then serving an 11-year prison term he was handed earlier that year for his role in the illegal release of a notorious crime boss, Aziz Batukaev, in 2013, was shortly released and along with several other politicians joined the protests. He was later rearrested.
The 65-year-old Atambaev, who denies any wrongdoing, was arrested in August 2019 after he surrendered to police following a deadly two-day standoff between security forces and his supporters.
The move to detain Atambaev was sparked by his refusal to obey three summons to appear at the Interior Ministry for questioning about Batukaev’s release.
The standoff between security forces and his supporters resulted in the death of a top security officer and more than 170 injuries -- 79 of them sustained by law enforcement officers.
Atambaev's other trial linked to the 2019 violence is currently taking place as well. He and 13 others are charged with murder, attempted murder, threatening or assaulting representatives of authorities, hostage taking, and the forcible seizure of power.
'Hard' Talks Between Austrian Leader And Putin End After An Hour
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer says he held "direct, open, and hard" talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin over Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
A statement from Nehammer's office said the meeting in the Russian capital on April 11, which lasted just over an hour, was not "a visit of friendship."
"I mentioned the serious war crimes in Bucha and other locations and stressed that all those responsible have to be brought to justice," Nehammer said in the statement.
Speaking to reporters, Nehammer described Putin as having "massively entered into a logic of war."
He also said he was pessimistic about the success of negotiations "because peace talks are always very time-intensive while military logic says: 'Don't spend too much time and go directly into battle.'"
Despite mounting evidence to the contrary, Russia has denied it is targeting civilians in its war against Ukraine.
Grisly images emerged this week of dead civilians in the streets of Bucha, a town northeast of Kyiv that was recaptured from Russian invaders. Local officials say more than 300 people were killed by Russian forces in Bucha alone, and around 50 of them were executed. Some of the corpses had their hands tied behind their backs.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called the killings "war crimes" and "genocide." Western countries have ramped up sanctions against Russia, which has denied the accusations, in reaction to the deaths.
The war, which Russia launched on February 24, has prompted the West to impose crushing sanctions on Putin, his family, those around him, and the country as a whole.
Nehammer’s statement said the Austrian chancellor "told President Putin very clearly that the sanctions will remain and be intensified as long as people keep dying in Ukraine."
He also warned of the "urgent" need for humanitarian corridors "to bring water and food into besieged towns and (to) remove women, children and the injured."
"I will now inform our European partners about the conversation and discuss further steps," he said.
With reporting by AFP, dpa and Reuters
Kazakh Activist Imprisoned For Links With Banned Opposition Groups Handed Early Release
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- A court in Kazakhstan has allowed the early release of an opposition activist who was sentenced to five years in prison in October on extremism-related charges that he and his supporters have rejected.
Qairat Qylyshev's lawyer, Shynquat Baizhanov, told RFE/RL on April 11 that the decision by the Qapshaghai city court will take force in 10 days unless the ruling is appealed by prosecutors. Details of the ruling were not immediately disclosed.
Qylyshev and three other opposition activists were sentenced to five years in prison in October after a court found them guilty of having links with the banned Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan (DVK) and the Koshe party.
During their trial, the defendants claimed they only participated in peaceful protests and exercised their constitutionally protected rights.
Many activists across the Central Asian nation have been handed lengthy prison terms or parole-like restricted freedom sentences in recent years for their involvement in the activities of DVK and the Koshe party and for taking part in the rallies organized by the two groups.
DVK is led by Mukhtar Ablyazov, the fugitive former head of Kazakhstan’s BTA Bank and an outspoken critic of the Kazakh government. Kazakh authorities labeled DVK extremist and banned the group in March 2018.
Human Rights Watch earlier this year criticized the Kazakh government for using anti-extremism laws as a tool to persecute critics and civic activists. Several hundred people have been prosecuted for membership of the Koshe party.
The Kazakh authorities have insisted there are no political prisoners in the Central Asian country.
Runoff To Be Held In De Facto Presidential Election In Georgia's Breakaway Region Of South Ossetia
TSKHINVALI, Georgia -- None of five presidential candidates in a vote in Georgia’s South Ossetia cleared the 50 percent mark in an election to lead the breakaway region that Tbilisi and the West do not recognize.
Emilia Gagiyeva, the de facto chairwoman of the Central Election Commission of the region, said on April 11 that with 95 percent of the vote counted, incumbent de facto President Anatoly Bibilov received 33.5 percent, while his main rival, the leader of the Nykhas party, Alan Gagloyev, got 36.9 percent.
Gagiyeva said the two will compete in a runoff that will be held no later than 15 days after final results of the weekend election are announced.
According to Gagiyeva, almost 75 percent of voters turned out to cast ballots.
The United States, the European Union, and Georgia called the April 10 vote illegitimate and said they would not recognize the results.
Russia recognized South Ossetia and another region, Abkhazia, as independent countries after fighting a brief war against Georgia in 2008. Moscow maintains thousands of troops in both regions.
With reporting by Interpressnews
- By Current Time
Latvia Detains Belarusian National On Espionage Charge
Latvian authorities say they detained a Belarusian citizen on an espionage charge in mid-February, saying that he allegedly collected information on Latvia's military facilities for Belarusian intelligence.
The State Security Service (SSD) made the arrest on February 15, although authorities only announced it publicly on April 11.
The SSD said it had obtained evidence showing the person gathered information about buildings used by the National Armed Forces, as well as other critical infrastructure.
The person is suspected of covertly filming and photographing the installations for Belarus's special services.
The report comes after Poland said on April 6 that it had arrested two Belarusian citizens on suspicion of collecting classified data related to Polish military infrastructure and facilities.
Russian Ruble Falls Sharply As Moscow Scraps Some Capital Controls
The Russian ruble has weakened sharply after the country’s central bank decided to relax some of the temporary capital control measures aimed at limiting a drop in the currency brought on by crippling sanctions imposed by the international community on Moscow for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The central bank announced late on April 8 that it would scrap a 12 percent commission for buying foreign currency through brokerages from April 11.
The bank also said it will lift a temporary ban on selling foreign exchange cash to individuals from April 18.
The ruble fell to 82.09 against the U.S. dollar at the market opening on the Moscow Exchange on April 11, from 71 rubles on April 8, which was its strongest level since November 11.
As of 10:30 a.m. local time, the ruble was 5 percent weaker on the day at 80 rubles to the dollar and 4.4 percent down against the euro at 86.4 rubles.
The main support for the ruble in the face of the measures has been from the mandatory conversion of 80 percent of foreign exchange revenues by export-focused companies, as well as from high interest rates, even though the central bank unexpectedly cut its key rate from 20 percent to 17 percent last week.
The measures to support the ruble were taken when its value plunged to record lows just days after Russia invaded Ukraine as markets assessed the impact of Western sanctions on Moscow.
Based on reporting by Reuters and TASS
Zelenskiy Again Appeals For Help As Russia Intensifies Attacks On Eastern Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says his country needs more help from abroad if it is to survive the unprovoked war launched against it by Russia as Moscow intensifies its assault on eastern Ukraine.
Speaking to South Korean lawmakers via video link on April 11, Zelenskiy said Russia will not stop the invasion it launched in late February unless it is forced to do so by the international community.
He added that Russia is now concentrating tens of thousands of troops for its next offensive on the eastern part of the country, after destroying massive amounts of infrastructure around Ukraine, including at least 300 health-care facilities.
Russian forces continue to push their offensive to establish control over the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, a key target whose capture would link up areas of Russian control to the west and east.
"Mariupol has been destroyed. There are tens of thousands of dead, but even despite this, the Russians are not stopping their offensive," Zelenskiy said in his address to South Korean lawmakers. Zelenskiy's figures could not be confirmed.
Britain’s Defense Ministry said on April 11 that Russian forces continued shelling into the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine, while Ukrainian forced repelled several assaults, destroying Russian tanks, vehicles, and artillery equipment.
In the face of the ratcheting up of operations by Moscow, the international community continues to seek a cease-fire.
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer says he held "direct, open, and hard" talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin over Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
A statement from Nehammer's office said the meeting in the Russian capital on April 11, which lasted just over an hour, was not "a visit of friendship."
"I mentioned the serious war crimes in Bucha and other locations and stressed that all those responsible have to be brought to justice," Nehammer said in the statement.
Nehammer’s statement said the Austrian chancellor also told Putin "very clearly" that Western sanctions against Russia "will remain and be intensified as long as people keep dying in Ukraine."
He also warned of the "urgent" need for humanitarian corridors "to bring water and food into besieged towns and (to) remove women, children and the injured."
Meanwhile, foreign ministers from the EU are meeting in Luxembourg with International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan over possible war crimes being committed by Russian troops. Moscow says it has not targeted civilians, but evidence is mounting of atrocities committed in several areas of the country.
Speaking as he arrived for the meeting, the bloc's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, told reporters that "sanctions are always on the table."
Zelenskiy said that at least 300 health-care facilities alone have been hit by Russian attacks, while international outrage continues as more video appears from the town of Bucha, where hundreds of bodies, many with their hands bound and with signs of torture, were found after the Russian retreat. Russia has falsely claimed the scenes in Bucha were staged.
Adding to the fury, a Russian air strike last week on a train station in Kramatorsk that was crowded with civilians looking to flee the fighting killed dozens.
About one-quarter of Ukraine's 44 million people have been forced from their homes, cities turned into rubble, and thousands of people killed or injured -- many of them civilians.
Maxar Technologies on April 10 published satellite images showing a Russian military convoy stretching some 13 kilometers headed south in Ukraine toward the Donbas region as the Kremlin concentrates its fighting capacity in the east.
The convoy may be headed toward Izyum, a town in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region that Russian forces control. Izyum is located near the border with the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, where some of the most intense fighting has been taking place.
Russia is refocusing its military attack on the Donbas, which encompasses Ukraine’s eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, after facing setbacks in other areas of the country, including Kyiv and Sumy.
Ahead of the expected offensive, the Kremlin tapped Army General Aleksandr Dvornikov, who commands Russia’s forces in the southern military district, to lead the war in Ukraine.
Putin may now be trying to concentrate forces to take control of the Donbas and declare victory by early May, ahead of a national holiday that celebrates the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, according to U.S. officials.
His decision to appoint Dvornikov, 60, as the new commander of the Ukraine campaign may be a further indication Russia plans a large-scale offensive in the east, analysts said.
The general has a notorious reputation for his conduct of the war in Syria, where Russia bombed civilian districts. Putin awarded Dvornikov the Hero of Russia medal, one of the country’s highest awards, for his work in Syria.
French Bank Societe Generale To End Its Activities In Russia
French banking group Societe Generale has said it is ending its activities in Russia and selling its stake in Russia's Rosbank and the Russian lender’s insurance subsidiaries.
Societe Generale said in a statement on April 11 that its withdrawal from Russia would cost the bank $3.4 billion.
The statement said that the transaction to transfer Societe Generale’s 99 percent stake in Rosbank to Interros Capital, a Russian business linked to oligarch Vladimir Potanin, requires regulatory approval.
"With this agreement…the group would exit in an effective and orderly manner from Russia, ensuring continuity for its employees and clients,” the bank said.
Moscow’s unprovoked war in Ukraine has triggered a barrage of harsh sanctions from the United States, Europe, and Britain, prompting Western companies to sell their Russian assets and exit the country.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Kazakhstan Lifts Land Border Restrictions With Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan
Kazakhstan has lifted restrictions at its land borders with Russia, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, ending unprecedented curbs on nonessential travelers in place since March 2020 to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
The restrictions were lifted as of April 11 for Kazakh and foreign citizens, as well as for individuals without citizenship, for crossing Kazakhstan’s state border with these three countries, authorities said.
The decision was taken by Kazakhstan’s state agency for the prevention of the coronavirus on April 6.
The reopening of land border crossings is welcome news for millions of migrant workers from Central Asia who travel to Russia for seasonal work. When the restrictions were in place, the migrants had to pay for costly air tickets to travel to Russia.
Russia lifted coronavirus-related restrictions at its land border crossings with Kazakhstan as of March 30.
Based on reporting by tengrinews.kz and TASS
Ukraine's Economy Forecast To Nearly Halve Amid Russia's Invasion
Ukraine’s economy is forecast to nearly halve this year due to Russia’s invasion, which has destroyed major factories and housing projects and sent millions of people fleeing the country, according to a new World Bank report released on April 10.
The country’s economic output is expected to contract by 45 percent, the bank said, adding that the final extent of the country's economic decline will ultimately depend on the "duration and intensity of the war."
"The Russian invasion is delivering a massive blow to Ukraine’s economy and it has inflicted enormous damage to infrastructure,” said Anna Bjerde, World Bank vice president for the Europe and Central Asia region.
Russia has destroyed Mariupol, a key Ukrainian port on the Sea of Azov, and severely damaged other major cities, including Kharkiv, the second largest by population. It has also bombed airports and rail lines, while many bridges have been blown up.
More than 10 million Ukrainians, or nearly one-quarter of the population, are believed to have left their homes to escape the fighting, including more than 4 million who have sought shelter in other countries
Separately, the World Bank forecasts Russia’s economy will contract by 11 percent this year amid crushing Western sanctions.
Pro-Russia Supporters Rally In Germany, Face Off With Counterdemonstrators
Pro-Moscow supporters took to the streets in several German cities on April 10 to protest what they call discrimination against Russians.
They faced off against demonstrators protesting against Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine.
German police had to separate the two groups at times to prevent violence. At least two people were arrested amid skirmishes.
In Hanover, in northern Germany, about 650 pro-Russia demonstrators took part in a motorcade rally, according to German newspaper Bild.
Meanwhile in Frankfurt, the nation’s financial capital, several hundred people participated in a pro-Russia rally, local police said.
Frankfurt rejected their request for a motorcade rally.
The protesters called for an end to what they called “hate speech” and “discrimination” against Russian-speaking citizens.
Police have recorded 383 anti-Russian offenses and 181 anti-Ukrainian offenses since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Germany is home to 1.2 million people of Russian origin and 325,000 from Ukraine.
The protesters in Hanover adorned their cars with Russian and German flags. The start of the rally was delayed by counterprotesters, Bild reported.
The pro-Russia demonstrators were banned from carrying or wearing the symbols V or Z, which Germany says represents aggression and the invasion of Ukraine.
They were also forbidden to endorse Russia’s invasion through words or pictures or from carrying flags representing the self-declared governments of Kremlin-backed separatists in Ukraine.
With reporting by Bild and AFP
Russia Appoints Notorious General To Oversee Ukraine War Amid Setbacks, U.S. Says
Russia has appointed a new commander to oversee the war in Ukraine as it shifts its strategy following an initial setback, the United States said.
The Kremlin has tapped Army General Aleksandr Dvornikov, who commands Russia’s forces in the southern military district, to lead the war in Ukraine, U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan said in an interview with CNN on April 10.
Russia has suffered serious losses since launching its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, failing to capture key cities, including the capital, Kyiv.
Earlier this month, Russia announced it would pull back troops attacking from the north and redeploy them to the east, where the Kremlin is seeking to surround Ukrainian forces.
Dvornikov, 60, served in Chechnya in the 1990s and in 2015 became the first Russian commander to lead military operations in Syria.
Since 2016, he has overseen the southern military district, which includes Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula seized by Russia in 2014.
Dvornikov has a notorious reputation for his conduct of the war in Syria, where Russia bombed civilian districts. Putin awarded Dvornikov the Hero of Russia medal, one of the country’s highest awards, for his work in Syria.
There has been no official confirmation from the Kremlin.
Dvornikov has been “the kind of executioner that we’ve seen prosecute these kinds of campaigns [in Chechnya and Syria], where there is an awful lot of civilian attacks, civilian destruction,” retired U.S> Lieutenant General Mark Hertling said in an interview with CNN.
Hertling said the Kremlin will push Dvornikov to “deliver success” by May 9, celebrated in Russia as a national holiday commemorating the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany.
Victory Day, as it is called, is one of Russia’s most important holidays and features a military parade.
Sullivan told CNN in an interview that the United States will continue to support Ukraine with weapons.
EU Blocks Entrance Of Vehicles Registered In Russia, Belarus
The European Union has blocked cars registered in Russia and Belarus from entering the bloc, Russia’s Federal Customs Service said.
The move is part of the package of sanctions imposed by the EU on Russia for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
"Now international transport vehicles with Russian and Belarusian registration plates will not be able to move goods across the territory of EU countries," Russia’s Federal Customs Service said in a statement on April 9.
The EU has made an exception for vehicles transporting pharmaceuticals, food, agricultural products, energy, fertilizers, and nonferrous metals.
The EU is heavily dependent on energy and fertilizers from Russia.
Belarus, which is part of a Russia-led customs union, has been hit with sanctions for allowing Moscow to use its territory to launch the attack against Ukraine.
Iranian Lawmakers Set Conditions For Revival Of Nuclear Deal
Iranian lawmakers have set their conditions for any revival of the 2015 landmark nuclear agreement, including legal guarantees approved by the U.S. Congress that Washington would not quit it again, Iranian media reported on April 10.
In an open letter to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the lawmakers also said that under a revived pact Washington should not be able to "use pretexts to trigger the snapback mechanism," under which sanctions on Iran would be immediately reinstated.
The lawmakers also said the "sanctions lifted under the reinstated pact should not be reimposed and Iran should not be hit by new sanctions.”
The statement was signed by 250 out of 290 Iranian parliamentarians. A similar letter was issued by Iranian lawmakers in February.
Iran has been engaged for a year in negotiations with Britain, Germany, France, Russia and China directly, and the United States indirectly, to revive the deal, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
But the talks in Vienna have now stalled as Tehran and Washington blame each other for failing to take the necessary political decisions to settle remaining issues.
The 2015 deal gave Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program to guarantee that Tehran could not develop a nuclear weapon. Tehran has always denied having any plan to make nuclear weapons.
But the United States unilaterally withdrew from the accord in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump and reimposed crippling economic sanctions that prompted Iran to begin rolling back on its own commitments.
Based on reporting by Reuters, irna.ir, and tasnimnews.com
New Mass Grave Found Near Kyiv After Russian Forces Withdrew, Ukraine Says
A Ukrainian official said a mass grave containing dozens of bodies of civilians has been found in the village of Buzova near Kyiv, the latest mass grave to be discovered after Russian forces withdrew from areas north of the capital.
Taras Didych, head of the Dmytrivka community that includes Buzova, said the bodies were found in a pit near a gas station.
Bodies had also been discovered in a dozen shelled cars on a major road that goes through Buzova, he said.
The report could not be immediately confirmed.
"Now we are returning to life, but during the occupation we had our hot spots. Many civilians died," Didych told Ukrainian television late on April 9.
Russian forces recently withdrew from the area around Kyiv after spending the first several weeks of the war trying unsuccessfully to besiege the city.
The United Nations has been able to confirm more than 1,700 civilian deaths. But the actual death toll is believed to be much higher.
Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa
Ukraine Prepares For Large-Scale Offensive As Russia Taps New General To Lead Campaign
Ukrainian forces dug in while Russia lined up more firepower and tapped a decorated general as war commander ahead of a potentially decisive showdown in eastern Ukraine that experts said could start within days with a full-scale offensive.
Maxar Technologies on April 10 published satellite images showing a Russian military convoy stretching some 13 kilometers headed south in Ukraine toward the Donbas region as the Kremlin shifts its fighting strategy.
The convoy may be headed toward Izyum, a town in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region that Russian forces control. Izyum is located near the border with the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
Russia is refocusing its military attack on the Donbas, which encompasses Ukraine’s eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, after facing setbacks in other areas of the country, including Kyiv and Sumy.
Ahead of the expected offensive, the Kremlin tapped Army General Aleksandr Dvornikov, who commands Russia’s forces in the southern military district, to lead the war in Ukraine.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said last week that Russia is preparing for a battle in the Donbas that will resemble fighting in World War II, with thousands of tanks, armored vehicles, planes, and artillery.
Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions -- which he called historical Russian lands -- just days before he launched his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Putin initially sought to unseat the democratically elected government of Ukraine as part of a larger strategy to pull Ukraine back into Russia’s sphere of influence.
However, the invasion faltered as Ukrainian forces, backed with Western military aid, put up tough resistance, beating back Russian attacks in some areas.
Putin may now be trying to concentrate forces to take control of the Donbas by early May, ahead of a national holiday that celebrates the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, according to U.S. officials.
His decision to appoint Dvornikov, 60, as the new commander of the Ukraine campaign may be a further indication that Russia plans a large-scale offensive in the east, analysts said.
The general has a notorious reputation for his conduct of the war in Syria, where Russia bombed civilian districts. Putin awarded Dvornikov the Hero of Russia medal, one of the country’s highest awards, for his work in Syria.
Dvornikov has been “the kind of executioner that we’ve seen prosecute these kinds of campaigns [in Chechnya and Syria], where there is an awful lot of civilian attacks, civilian destruction,” retired U.S. Lieutenant General Mark Hertling said in an interview with CNN.
U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN in an interview on April 10 that the United States will continue to deliver weapons to Ukraine to help it beat back Russian forces.
Ukrainian officials reiterated on April 10 that they are willing to negotiate a peace agreement with Russia. Ukraine and Russia have held a few rounds of talks since the invasion began but with little progress.
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer will fly to Moscow to meet Putin on April 11, the Russian leader's first face-to-face meeting with a European Union counterpart since the start of the invasion.
Putin will meet with Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka on April 12. Lukashenka has allowed Putin to use Belarus as a launching pad for the invasion of Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy renewed his plea for more weapons ahead of the expected surge in fighting in the country’s east. Zelenskiy said on Twitter on April 10 that he had spoken on the phone with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to discuss fresh defense and financial support for his country, as well as the possibility of additional sanctions on Russia.
But the president has also said that he is committed to pressing for peace despite Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilians that sparked outrage in the world.
“We have to fight, but fight for life. You can’t fight for dust when there is nothing and no people. That’s why it is important to stop this war,” Zelenskiy said in an interview with the Associated Press on April 9, a day after at least 52 people were killed in a Russian rocket strike on a train station in the city of Kramatorsk, packed with civilians trying to flee.
Russia has turned some Ukrainian cities, including Mariupol in Donetsk, largely into rubble, dropping bombs on civilian as well as military targets.
“No one wants to negotiate with a person or people who tortured this nation. It’s all understandable. And as a man, as a father, I understand this very well,” Zelenskiy said. But “we don’t want to lose opportunities, if we have them, for a diplomatic solution.”
Zelenskiy said he is confident that Ukrainians would accept peace despite the horrors they have witnessed in Russia’s unprovoked war in their country.
Those included gruesome images of bodies of civilians found in yards and streets and buried in mass graves in the town of Bucha near Kyiv after Russian troops withdrew.
Ukrainian and Western leaders have accused Moscow of war crimes. Russia has denied responsibility.
A Ukrainian official said on April 10 that a mass grave containing dozens of bodies of civilians has been found in the village of Buzova near Kyiv.
WATCH: A Current Time correspondent asked people on the streets of Moscow and Arkhangelsk what Russia had achieved after six weeks of war in Ukraine. Most repeated the Kremlin line, as they hear it on Russian media, but a few offered radically different answers.
Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on April 10 that Kyiv had agreed the use of nine humanitarian corridors to help people to escape heavy fighting in the east of the country.
"All the routes for the humanitarian corridors in the Luhansk region will work as long as there is a cease-fire by the occupying Russian troops," Vereshchuk said in a statement on her Telegram channel.
Residents of the besieged region of Luhansk would have nine trains on April 10 to use for evacuations, the region's governor, Serhiy Hayday, announced on Telegram.
On April 9, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in Kyiv in a surprise visit to meet with Zelenskiy in what Downing Street called a “show of solidarity” as fears grow of a possible new Russian offensive in the east.
Standing next to Zelenskiy at a joint news conference, Johnson said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had “permanently polluted” his reputation and that of Russia with Moscow's actions in Ukraine, including deadly attacks on civilians in what many people are calling war crimes.
"What Putin has done in places like Bucha and Irpin is war crimes that have permanently polluted his reputation and the reputation of his government," Johnson said.
During his meetings, Johnson pledged to provide an additional 120 armored vehicles and new anti-ship missiles for Ukraine as he praised the performance of Kyiv’s military and its civilian defenders.
With reporting from AP, Reuters, and AFP
S&P Downgrades Russian Foreign Debt, Signaling Likely Historic Default
Credit ratings agency Standard & Poor's has downgraded its assessment of Russia's ability to repay external debt, an indication Moscow will soon default on its foreign loans for the first time since the Bolshevik Revolution.
S&P Global Ratings said on April 9 that it had downgraded Russian foreign debt to "selective default."
The move came after Moscow arranged to make foreign bond payments in rubles when they were required to pay in U.S. dollars.
S&P said it didn't expect Russia to be able to convert the rubles into dollars within an allowed 30-day grace period, as further Western sanctions are likely following Moscow's brutal invasion of Ukraine and amid reports of deadly attacks on civilians.
"Sanctions on Russia are likely to be further increased in the coming weeks, hampering Russia's willingness and technical abilities to honor the terms and conditions of its obligations to foreign debt holders," the company said.
A selective default rating is when a borrower defaults on a specific payment but makes others on time.
Moscow has indicated it remains willing to pay its debts, but the Kremlin said it would do so in rubles if its foreign currencies held in overseas accounts remain frozen under sanctions.
The Russian Finance Ministry said it attempted to make a $649 million payment on April 4 toward two bonds to a U.S. bank but that the transfer of funds was blocked under U.S. sanctions, so it paid in rubles.
Western sanctions have hit Russia's economy in a big way, leading S&P and other agencies to downgrade its debt to "junk" status, meaning a default is highly likely.
The Wall Street Journal reported that the S&P action is unlikely to have an immediate impact on Russia or on investors in its bonds. Russian government debt denominated in dollars and euros already trades at a fraction of face value because of the view that Moscow will be unable to pay.
But, the newspaper said, a default would serve as another blow to Russia's financial system, which worked for years to improve its creditworthiness with foreign investors and was rated investment grade before it launched the war with Ukraine on February 24.
Even in the late 1990s, following the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russia continued to pay foreign debts with the help of international aid. However, it did default on domestic debt.
S&P, Moody's Investors Service, Fitch Ratings, and other ratings firms are abandoning coverage of Russian debt following the slew of financial sanctions placed on Moscow.
With reporting by AP, The Wall Street Journal, and Bloomberg
