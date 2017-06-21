U.S.-China Dialogue To Ramp Up Pressure On North Korea

The threat posed by North Korea's nuclear weapons program and its ballistic missiles is expected to top the agenda of talks between high-ranking U.S. and Chinese officials later on June 21.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Secretary of Defense James Mattis will host Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi and Chief of the Joint Staff General Fang Fenghui in Washington.

Tillerson and Mattis will be looking to advance cooperation with China on finding a peaceful resolution to the North Korean threat, U.S. officials said.

Susan Thornton, acting U.S. assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, said the issue of North Korea will receive "top billing" at the meeting.

Thornton said that the U.S. and Chinese positions were similar: both support denuclearization and UN Security Council resolutions to try to increase pressure on the North Korean regime to get it to change its attitude.

"I think we've seen some notable cooperation from China in this effort to create this kind of global echo chamber for getting the North Koreans to change their mind," she said.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been counting on China to use its economic leverage with Kim Jong Un's totalitarian government, said on Twitter on June 20 that while he appreciated China's efforts to help with North Korea, "it has not worked out."

It was unclear whether Trump meant generally or with regard to the case of U.S. university student Otto Warmbier, who died in Ohio on June 19 shortly after being freed from North Korea.

Warmbier arrived home last week in a coma following more than 17 months in North Korean captivity. The circumstances of his coma and death remain unclear.

The U.S. State Department said on June 20 that Washington held Pyongyang accountable for its treatment of Warmbier, and urged North Korea to free three other U.S. citizens who are currently in detention in the country.

Trump called Warmbier's death a "total disgrace."

Warmbier was sentenced in March 2016 to 15 years in prison with hard labor for trying to steal a propaganda sign from a hotel.

Pyongyang said Warmbier contracted botulism, a rare illness that causes paralysis, after his trial, and had been in a coma since he was given a sleeping pill.

However, U.S. doctors said he had suffered a "severe neurological injury" of unknown cause.

Warmbier's family has declined a postmortem examination.

With reporting by AP and dpa