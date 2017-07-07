U.S. Court Leaves Trump's Temporary Travel Ban In Place; Hawaii To Appeal

A judge in the U.S. state of Hawaii late on July 6 left Trump administration rules in place temporarily barring visitors from six predominantly Muslim countries.

U.S. District Court Judge Derrick Watson denied an emergency motion asking him to interpret a U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowing visitors from those countries if they have a "bona fide" relationship with an American relative or organization.

President Donald Trump's administration narrowly interpreted the Supreme Court ruling and allowed only people with the closest relatives -- such as parents, spouses or children -- to enter while barring people with more distant American relatives such as grandparents and cousins.

Watson said the question of interpretation should be posed before the Supreme Court, not him.

He said he "declines to usurp the prerogative of the Supreme Court to interpret its own order... This court will not upset the Supreme Court's careful balancing and 'equitable judgment'."

A spokesman for the Hawaii attorney general said his office will refile its request for clarification before the Supreme Court.

The 90-day ban applies to people from Iran, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Libya, and Yemen.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters

