U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Carl Risch is due to discuss consular-protection issues and U.S. visas during his June 3-9 trip to Russia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, the U.S. State Department says.

Risch will also open a new consular section in Moscow, a State Department statement said.

He will also meet with Russian Foreign Ministry officials during his visit to Moscow, the U.S. Embassy to Moscow said on June 4.

With reporting by Interfax