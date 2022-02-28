U.S. Expels 12 Russian UN Diplomats As Debate Opens On Resolution To 'Deplore' Russia's Invasion

Twelve members of Russia's diplomatic mission to the United Nations have been ordered to leave the United States by March 7, accusing them of being “intelligence operatives” engaged in espionage.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. mission to the UN said the diplomats ordered to leave had "abused their privileges of residency in the United States by engaging in espionage activities that are adverse to our national security."

The mission said the expulsions had been “in development for several months” and were in accordance with the United States’ agreement with the United Nations as host of the UN.

The expulsions were first confirmed by U.S. Deputy Ambassador Richard Mills.

"Those diplomats that have been asked to leave the United States were engaged in activities that were not in accordance with their responsibilities and obligations as diplomats," U.S. Deputy Ambassador Richard Mills told the UN Security Council without elaborating.

Mills said they had been asked to leave "so they do not harm the national security of the host country," adding that the decision was taken in full accordance with the UN headquarters agreement.

Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia called it a “gross violation” of the UN agreement with the United States as the host of the United Nations and a violation of the Vienna Convention governing diplomatic relations.

Russia's ambassador to the United States described the expulsion as a "hostile move" and said Moscow "totally rejected" the U.S. claims.

"Washington's acts are neither aimed at calming the scene on the international front, nor maintaining bilateral relations between two great powers at a level necessary for peace and international security," Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said, according to AFP.

The move was announced on the same day that the UN General Assembly began an extraordinary debate on a resolution on Moscow's "aggression" in Ukraine.

"The fighting in Ukraine must stop," warned UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres after the session began with a minute of silence for the victims of the conflict.

"Enough is enough. Soldiers need to move back to their barracks. Leaders need to move to peace. Civilians must be protected," Guterres said.

Representatives of more than 100 countries were expected to speak as the global body debates the resolution, which demands Russia immediately withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

The wording of the nonbinding resolution has been watered down to try to attract maximum support. It no longer "condemns" in the strongest terms, Russia's aggression but "deplores" it.

Ukraine's ambassador to the UN implored countries to support the resolution.

"If Ukraine does not survive, the United Nations will not survive. Have no illusions," said Serhiy Kyslytsya.

Backers of the resolution hope for at least 100 votes in favor, though countries including Syria, China, Cuba, and India are expected to either support Russia or abstain.

Nebenzia defended Russia’s decision to invade its neighbor, reiterating Moscow's stance that its military operation was launched to protect residents of regions in eastern Ukraine.

With reporting by AFP, Reuters, and AP