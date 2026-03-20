US Lawmakers Back Funds To Track Abducted Ukrainian Children As Key Research Unit Nears Shutdown

WASHINGTON -- As the US Congress begins shaping its Fiscal Year 2027 budget, a small but symbolically powerful provision has emerged from both chambers: $15 million dedicated to tracking Ukrainian children abducted by Russia -- a program whose funding was cut by President Donald Trump's administration last year but that advocates say is essential for future war crimes prosecutions and, ultimately, bringing those children home.

Buried in early drafts of the State and Foreign Operations (SFOPS) appropriations bills in both the House and Senate, the funding reflects rare bipartisan alignment in an otherwise polarized Washington.

Of that total, $5 million is earmarked for the Yale School of Public Health’s Humanitarian Research Lab (HRL), a key player in documenting the forced transfer of Ukrainian children into Russia’s custody, sources told RFE/RL.

Yet in a stark illustration of how Washington’s slow-moving funding machinery can collide with urgent realities on the ground, the lab itself may not survive long enough to receive the money after US State Department cuts last year.

“We are entirely grateful for the bipartisan effort,” Nathaniel Raymond, the lab’s executive director, told RFE/RL in an interview on March 18. “But right now we only have enough money to continue the Ukraine work at Yale HRL until May 1, 2026. So we are desperately in need of something to continue.”

He traced the disruption in funding to a confluence of political transition and bureaucratic hesitation following the 2024 US election.

According to Raymond, funding authorized under the Biden administration was never fully executed after then-Vice President Kamala Harris lost the election, amid uncertainty over whether the incoming Trump administration would maintain support.

When the new administration took office, the lab was already operating under a temporary extension.

That support was cut midstream during a critical data preservation effort -- briefly reinstated -- and then cut again in June 2025. Since then, HRL has relied almost entirely on private donors as it tracks tens of thousands of children abducted from Ukraine by Russia.

“Now there’s just no more left,” Raymond said. “We have no more money, and so we will probably go out of business before this money [for the 2027 fiscal year] ever reaches us.”

Even if Congress acts quickly, he warned, the appropriations process itself could prove fatal to the lab’s survival.

“Even if they pass it tomorrow, I don’t think people understand how long and complicated it is after the appropriation to get the money in the hands of the subcontractor,” Raymond said. “Add three months before it can reach us.”

Quiet Bipartisan Momentum -- And Frustration

Senior congressional aides in both chambers, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss ongoing negotiations, described the new funding as a deliberate signal -- both to Moscow and to allies -- that accountability for child deportations remains a US priority.

A Senate aide familiar with the provision told RFE/RL that lawmakers view the documentation effort as “foundational to any credible war crimes case that could emerge in the future,” adding that without sustained data collection, “you lose the evidentiary chain, and with it, the possibility of justice.”

A House aide involved in drafting discussions framed the initiative as part of a broader moral and strategic posture.

“This is one of the clearest, most emotionally resonant atrocities in this war,” the aide told RFE/RL. “There’s a strong sense across both parties that if the United States cannot lead on something like this -- documenting and ultimately reversing the abduction of children -- then we’re ceding ground not just politically, but ethically.”

At the same time, aides acknowledged frustration with the lag between congressional intent and execution.

“There’s a real risk here that Congress does the right thing -- and it’s too late to matter operationally,” one Senate aide said. “That’s the tension everyone is aware of, even if they can’t say it publicly.”

Evidence For Justice -- And A Path to Return

The Yale lab’s work has been central to international efforts to document Russia’s transfer and “reeducation” of Ukrainian children -- a campaign widely condemned by human rights groups.

Using satellite imagery and open-source intelligence, HRL identified a sprawling network of facilities inside Russia.

Its findings played a role in the International Criminal Court’s decision to issue arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova.

For policymakers and analysts, the significance of the new funding lies precisely in this evidentiary function.

“Continued work to document the crimes is essential for accountability and a reminder that justice must be a part of any meaningful peace effort,” said Shelby Magid, deputy director at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center.

Speaking to RFE/RL, she described the abduction of Ukrainian children as “among the most horrific” aspects of Russia’s war -- one that has drawn sustained bipartisan attention in Washington, driven in part by testimony from Ukrainian victims and families.

“At a time when there are real concerns Ukraine could wrongly be forgotten and overshadowed by developments in the Middle East, this funding is an important step,” she said. “It signals that Congress still clearly recognizes the brutality of the Putin regime.”

But Magid cautioned that documentation alone is not enough.

“While funding for documentation is a meaningful achievement, the priority must be the rescue and rehabilitation of the children,” she said, urging expanded diplomatic pressure and broader US engagement to secure their return.

Advocacy Pressure And Political Parallels

Advocacy groups have played a key role in keeping the issue on Capitol Hill’s agenda. Razom for Ukraine, a US-based nonprofit, has lobbied extensively for dedicated funding.

“The situation facing kidnapped Ukrainian children is undeniably one of the most salient issues of this war,” said Daniel Balson, the group’s public engagement director.

He drew a pointed comparison to US efforts to secure the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

“The Putin regime thinks that they can kidnap kids with homes, with families, reeducate them to be something that they are not,” Balson told RFE/RL. “We’re very heartened to see both the House and the Senate take direct action and put money behind their commitments.”

A 'Poetic Moment' -- With An Uncertain Outcome

For Raymond, the congressional effort represents what he called “a beautiful, poetic moment of America coming together on a common issue.”

But that moment, he suggested, risks becoming symbolic rather than substantive.

“It won’t make it to us in time,” he said.

The disconnect underscores a broader challenge in Washington: aligning political consensus with operational urgency.

Without bridging that gap, officials and advocates warn, one of the most critical tools for documenting -- and ultimately reversing -- one of the war’s most disturbing crimes could disappear just as Washington moves to sustain it.