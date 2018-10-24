U.S. Panels Postpone Interviewing Rosenstein On Report He Discussed Ousting Trump

Two U.S. congressional committees have postponed a closed-door interview with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein scheduled for October 24 to question him about a report he secretly recorded President Donald Trump and discussed removing the president from office.

The New York Times reported last month that Rosenstein last year discussed secretly recording Trump and recruiting Cabinet members to invoke a constitutional amendment to remove him from office. Rosenstein has called the report inaccurate and said he "never pursued or authorized recording" the president.

The article triggered speculation that Trump might oust Rosenstein. However, earlier this month, Trump declared he had a "good talk" with Rosenstein and that he had no plans to fire him.

Representatives Bob Goodlatte and Trey Gowdy, chairmen of the House of Representatives Judiciary and Oversight committees, said on October 23 that they postponed Rosenstein's interview about the New York Times report because not enough time was allotted for the session.

Rosenstein's appearance before the panels will be rescheduled, they said in a joint statement, and could become a public hearing rather than a closed-door interview.

The committees had also been expected to question Rosenstein about his role overseeing Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into ties between Russia and Trump's 2016 election campaign.

Trump has repeatedly called the investigation a "witch hunt" and has at times appeared to threaten the jobs of those running it.

The two committees are looking into whether the Federal Bureau of Investigation during the early stages of the Russia investigation showed political bias when it applied for a surveillance warrant to monitor former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters