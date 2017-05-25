U.S. House Committee Said Ready To Subpoena Flynn Over Russia Ties

The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee will subpoena former national security adviser Michael Flynn in its probe into alleged Russian meddling in the presidential election after he refused to cooperate with the panel, its top Democrat said on May 24.

"We will be following up with subpoenas, and those subpoenas will be designed to maximize our chance of getting the information that we need," Representative Adam Schiff told reporters in Washington.

The leaders of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee said on May 23 that they would subpoena two of Flynn's businesses after he declined to hand over documents in its separate Russia probe.

The intelligence panels want Flynn to provide information on whether there was collusion between Donald Trump's campaign and Russia. Moscow has repeatedly denied the allegations and Trump denies any collusion.

Flynn, a retired general, is a key witness in the Russia investigations because of his ties to Moscow. The New York Times reported on May 24 that Russian officials discussed leveraging their ties to Flynn to try to influence Trump's views on Russian matters.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters

