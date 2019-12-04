U.S. House Panel Opens Hearing In Next Phase Of Trump Impeachment Probe

The U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee has begun a public hearing in the impeachment probe of President Donald Trump, with two strongly opposing viewpoints being expressed by four constitutional scholars called as witnesses.

The aim of the December 4 hearing is to have the expert witnesses testify on the application of the constitutional framework of high crimes and misdemeanors to the very serious allegation regarding the conduct of the president.

According to his prepared opening statement, Jonathan Turley, a law professor at George Washington University, will say on December 4 that the Democrats are conducting a "slipshod impeachment" case against Trump using secondhand information.

However, Turley, who was called to testify by Republicans, did not excuse the president's behavior, saying his dealings with Ukraine were "anything but perfect."

The remaining three witnesses -- all called by Democrats -- set out a diametrically opposed argument in favor of impeachment, according to their prepared statements.

The Judiciary Committee called the session to hear testimony on the "constitutional grounds for presidential impeachment."

The panel will also receive a report from the fact-finding component of the proceedings, which were led by Democrats in the House Intelligence Committee.

That report, which lays out the evidence Democrats say demonstrates Trump abused his office for political gain, will be made available to the public on December 4, the same day the House will vote on it before transmitting it to the Judiciary Committee.

Democrats have been ascertaining whether Trump, a Republican, had prodded or pressured Ukraine to investigate his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter, who was a hired board member of a Ukrainian energy company.

Trump and his lawyers were invited earlier to appear in the next phase of hearings, but declined on December 1, citing a lack of "fundamental fairness."

In an interview published on December 2, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy denied he spoke to Trump "from a position of a quid pro quo" regarding a July 25 phone call the two had during which Trump asked his counterpart for a "favor."

Scheduled to testify on December 4, in addition to Turley, are Noah Feldman of Harvard Law School, Pamela Karlan of Stanford Law School, and Michael Gerhardt of the University of North Carolina School of Law.

With reporting by CNN, Reuters, Huffington Post, and MSNBC