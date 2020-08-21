U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions On 14 Iranians Over Involvement In Human Rights Violations

The United States says it is imposing visa restrictions on 13 Iranian individuals for their involvement in "gross violations of human rights" regarding the 1990 assassination of an Iranian opposition activist in Switzerland.

It did not disclose the names of the individuals.

"These 13 assassins, who posed as Iranian diplomats, were acting under the highest orders of their government to silence opposition and show that no one is safe from the Iranian regime, no matter where they live," the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

The State Department said it was also designating Hojatollah Khodaei Souri, who it said aas director of Iran's Evin prison ran an institution "synonymous with torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment."

"These actions send a message of support to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s many victims worldwide that we will promote accountability for those who spread terror and violence," the statement said.

