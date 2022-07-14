U.S., Israel To Issue Joint Statement Vowing To Prevent Iran From Attaining Nukes

U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid are set to sign a joint agreement vowing to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

A senior member of the U.S. administration told reporters the declaration will expand on the long-standing security ties between the United States and Israel.



"This declaration is pretty significant, and it includes a commitment to never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon and to address Iran's destabilizing activities, particularly threats to Israel," the official said.



Biden arrived in Tel Aviv on July 13 for his first Middle East tour since taking office. Biden has previously visited Israel during his long political career while serving in other positions.



Officials said he would appear at a news conference on July 14 with the Israeli leader.



Biden has said he wants to return the United States to the landmark 2015 nuclear deal that Iran signed with world powers while he was vice president under President Barack Obama.



But President Donald Trump pulled out of the pact in 2018, saying Iran was not living up to the terms of the deal and was financing terror in the Middle East, a claim Tehran has denied.



On-and-off negotiations are being conducted between Iran and Western powers looking to revive the pact. Israel, a bitter rival to Iran, has opposed the nuclear deal, fearing the terms could lead to Tehran eventually developing nuclear weapons.



Biden, speaking to Israeli TV, said the deal represents the best opportunity to block Iran's attempts to develop a nuclear bomb.



"The only thing worse than the Iran which exists now is an Iran with nuclear weapons and if we can return to the deal, we can hold them tight," he said.



When asked if the United States could use force if needed, he responded, "If that was the last resort, yes."



Opponents of the pact have said the sanctions relief tied to the deal would provide Tehran additional money to support its proxy forces in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Iraq.



Biden will also likely face continued opposition from Saudi Arabia when he travels to the Persian Gulf later in the week. Sunni Muslim-led Saudi Arabia is also a bitter rival to Shi'ite-majority Iran, with both competing for influence in the region.

With reporting by Reuters and AFP