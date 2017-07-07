The United States, Japan, and South Korea have condemned the intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test by North Korea this week as a "major escalation."

In a joint statement at the G20 meeting in Germany, the three countries promised to apply "maximum pressure" to counter Pyongyang's nuclear threat.

On July 4, North Korea conducted its first-ever launch of an ICBM which Washington believes can carry a nuclear warhead and threaten the United States.

Washington has said North Korea's test launch of an ICBM represented a major leap in technology over previous missiles tested.

Russia contends that the missile was medium-range and not long-range, and has objected to a U.S.-drafted resolution at the UN condemning Pyongyang’s test.

United States, Japan, and South Korea said in the statement that the test was "a major escalation that directly violates multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions and that clearly demonstrates the growing threat" North Korea poses to the United States, its neighbors, and the world.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AP