Trump Slams Macron For Suggesting Europe Create Its Own Army

U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized French President Emmanuel Macron for suggesting that Europe should create its own army.

“Very insulting, but perhaps Europe should first pay its fair share of NATO, which the U.S. subsidizes greatly," Trump said on Twitter as he arrived in France on November 9 to meet with Macron.

Macron said on November 6 that Europe needed a real army to reduce reliance on the United States for defense.

"We have to protect ourselves with respect to China, Russia and even the United States of America," Macron said on French radio, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Trump has often complained that NATO member states are not living up to the commitment they made at their Wales summit in 2014 to spend two percent of their gross domestic product on national defense.

Based on reporting by Reuters