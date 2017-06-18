Bodies Of U.S. Sailors Found In Flooded Compartments Of Damaged Ship

Bodies of at least some of the seven sailors missing since a U.S. Navy destroyer collided with a container ship off the coast of Japan have been found in flooded compartments of the ailing ship, Navy officials say.

The statement on June 18 by the U.S. Seventh Fleet did not say how many of the seven missing sailors had been found, but Japanese public broadcaster NHK said all seven had died.

The Navy statement said, "As search-and-rescue crews gained access to the spaces that were damaged during the collision…the missing sailors were located."

At least three other crew members, including the captain, were injured in the accident, the cause of which has not yet been determined.

The USS Fitzgerald collided on June 17 with the Philippine-flagged merchant vessel ACX Crystal 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka, Japan, a city south of Tokyo that is home to a U.S. Navy base.

The ACX Crystal, at around 29,000 tons displacement, is about three times the size of the U.S. warship.

The Navy said the collision left flooding in three compartments of the Fitzgerald, but the ship was still able to navigate with limited propulsion and returned to Yokosuka, where rescue crews searched for the missing sailors.

Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP