Kyrgyzstan

U.S. Places Former Kyrgyz Customs Official Matraimov Under Magnitsky Sanctions

Raimbek Matraimov

The United States has designated three individuals, including former Kyrgyz customs official Raimbek Matraimov, for sanctions under the Global Magnitsky Act.

The U.S. Treasury said in a statement on its website on December 9 that the other two people put under sanctions were from Macau and Liberia. It also placed three entities -- from Hong Kong, Palau, and Cambodia -- under sanctions, it said.

Last year, a joint investigation by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, and the Kyrgyz news site Kloop, implicated Matraimov in a corruption scheme involving the transfer of hundreds of millions of dollars out of the country by Chinese-born Uyghur businessman Aierken Saimaiti, who was assassinated in Istanbul in November 2019.

  16x9 Image

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

