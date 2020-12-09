U.S. Places Former Kyrgyz Customs Official Matraimov Under Magnitsky Sanctions

The United States has designated three individuals, including former Kyrgyz customs official Raimbek Matraimov, for sanctions under the Global Magnitsky Act.

The U.S. Treasury said in a statement on its website on December 9 that the other two people put under sanctions were from Macau and Liberia. It also placed three entities -- from Hong Kong, Palau, and Cambodia -- under sanctions, it said.

Last year, a joint investigation by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, and the Kyrgyz news site Kloop, implicated Matraimov in a corruption scheme involving the transfer of hundreds of millions of dollars out of the country by Chinese-born Uyghur businessman Aierken Saimaiti, who was assassinated in Istanbul in November 2019.