U.S. To Mark 100th Birthday Of Slain President John Kennedy

Several events will be held in Hyannis, Massachusetts, to mark the 100th anniversary of the birth of President John F. Kennedy.

Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1963, would have turned 100 on May 29.

A Mass will be held on May 29 at St. Francis Xavier Church. A memorial service will also be held at the JFK Memorial.

Kennedy's parents, Rose and Joe Kennedy, lived in Hyannis in the massive Kennedy Compound, as did John Kennedy and brother Robert F. Kennedy, a U.S. senator, attorney general, and presidential candidate who was also assassinated.

The John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum will feature an exhibit called JFK at 100: Life & Legacy.

