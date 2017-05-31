Reports: Trump To Withdraw U.S. From Paris Climate Deal

President Donald Trump is expected to pull the United States out of the 2015 Paris climate agreement, U.S. media report.

The Reuters news agency quoted a source who was briefed on the decision as saying on May 31 that Trump had decided to follow through on a campaign pledge to withdraw from the accord, in which countries around the world agreed on emissions cuts aimed at fighting climate change.

A White House official told the Associated Press that there might be "caveats in the language" that Trump uses to announce the U.S. withdrawal from the accord, leaving open the possibility that the decision is not final.

"Trump is likely to drop out of the Paris climate accord," ABC News reported, citing a senior White House official. But the official cautioned that no decision was final until the president announced it, it added.

Trump, who has previously threatened to pull out of the agreement, refused to reaffirm the U.S. commitment to the deal at a Group of Seven summit in Sicily last weekend.

Shortly after the reports emerged on May 31, Trump tweeted: "I will be announcing my decision on the Paris Accord over the next few days. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Based on reporting by ABC News, AP, Reuters, and the BBC