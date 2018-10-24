Bolton: Reassessment Pending For Russia Sanctions Over Attack On Skripals

U.S. President Donald Trump's national-security adviser, John Bolton, says that the United States is going to assess whether Russia has changed its behavior in the wake of its alleged March 4 attempt to poison ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia. "On the potential for additional sanctions on Russia, we are still considering what we may be obligated to do under a statute related to chemical-weapons attacks," Bolton said on October 24 in Azerbaijan's capital, Baku.