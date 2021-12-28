U.S., Russia To Hold Arms Control, Ukraine Talks On January 10

U.S. and Russian officials will hold security talks on January 10 amid mounting tensions over Ukraine, a White House official said.



The bilateral talks will focus on nuclear arms control and Ukraine, a spokesperson for the White House's National Security Council told the AFP and Reuters news agencies on December 27.



Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov confirmed that talks between Washington and Moscow to discuss security issues would take place sometime after the Russian Orthodox Christmas on January 7.



"When we sit down to talk, Russia can put its concerns on the table, and we will put our concerns on the table with Russia's activities as well," the White House spokesperson said. "There will be areas where we can make progress, and areas where we will disagree. That's what diplomacy is about."



Russia and NATO are also likely to hold separate talks on January 12, while Russia and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), which includes the United States and its European allies, will meet on January 13, the spokesperson said.



Those talks are expected to focus on a Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border and Kremlin demands for an end to NATO’s eastward expansion and military cooperation with countries such as Ukraine and Georgia, among other things.



If the NATO-Russia Council meets as proposed by the alliance’s chief, Jens Stoltenberg, it would be the first such gathering of the council in 2 1/2 years.



The flurry of upcoming diplomacy comes as Washington and its European allies accuse Russia of threatening a possible invasion of Ukraine. Russia already occupies Crimea and backs separatists in eastern Ukraine fighting a nearly eight-year war.



Russia has denied an intention of launching an invasion, instead accusing Ukraine and NATO of provocations. The United States and its European allies have threatened Moscow with harsh consequences and economic sanctions in the event of a military escalation in Ukraine, while also offering to hold negotiations.



U.S. officials have said that some of Russia’s demands are either unworkable or impossible, and that no decisions would be made about Ukraine without Ukraine.

Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters