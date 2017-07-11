E-Mails Show Russian Prosecutor Offered Trump's Son Information On Clinton

U.S. President Donald Trump's eldest son has released an e-mail chain that refers to a top Russian government prosecutor as offering the Trump campaign damaging information about Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

"The crown prosecutor of Russia...offered to provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father," the June 3, 2016, e-mail to Donald Trump Jr. from publicist Rob Goldstone said.

Trump Jr. replies, "If it's what you say, I love it."

U.S. officials are investigating alleged Russian meddling in last year's presidential election, which was won by Donald Trump.

The e-mails are the first documentary evidence of a top Trump associate knowingly engaging with what they believed to be a Russian government effort to help Trump in the 2016 election. Trump Jr. was deeply involved in his father's presidential campaign.

Their release comes after The New York Times reported on July 10, citing anonymous sources, that Goldstone sent an e-mail to Trump Jr. indicating that the Kremlin was the source of the potentially damaging information and that it was being provided as part of a Russian government effort to aid his father's candidacy.

In the e-mail, Goldstone purportedly said a Russian lawyer, Natalya Veselnitskaya, claimed she had information about purported illegal campaign contributions to the Democratic National Committee that she thought Trump Jr. might find helpful.

Goldstone has previously denied any knowledge of involvement in the election by the Russian government.

Russia does not have a crown prosecutor, but it does have a prosecutor-general.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and BBC