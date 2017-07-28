U.S. Sanctions Iranian Firms, Subsidiaries After Rocket Launch

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Treasury Department says it has imposed sanctions on six subsidiaries of an Iranian company that is "central" to Tehran’s ballistic-missile program.

The move on July 28 came in response to what the Treasury said was Iran’s “continued provocative actions,” including the July 27 launch of a satellite-carrying rocket.

The Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said the sanctions would be placed on subsidiaries of Shahid Hemmat Industrial Group (SHIG), a company it said is "responsible for the development and production of Iran’s liquid-propellant ballistic missiles.”

“The U.S. government will continue to aggressively counter Iran’s ballistic missile-related activity, whether it be a provocative space launch, its development of threatening ballistic-missile systems, or likely support to Yemeni Huthi missile attacks on Saudi Arabia," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

Mnuchin said the sanctions “underscore the United States’ deep concerns with Iran’s continued development and testing of ballistic missiles and other provocative behavior.”

The Treasury said that as a result of the action, “all property and interests in property of those designated today subject to U.S. jurisdiction are blocked, and U.S. persons are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions with them.”

The United States accused Iran of flouting a United Nations Security Council resolution by launching its most advanced satellite-carrying rocket to date on July 27.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said the "provocative act" also violates the "spirit" of Tehran's 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers, saying it constituted “continued ballistic-missile development."

The 2015 accord imposed restrictions on Iran's nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

The U.S. State Department and Pentagon have said the same type of technology used for the missile launch be can be used to develop long-range intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and be converted to carry a nuclear warhead.

Iran has claimed its missiles are needed for self-defense, arguing its missiles and rockets are not intended to carry nuclear warheads and that the 2015 nuclear accord assures that Tehran is not developing such weapons.