U.S. Sanctions Russian Bank Over Dealings With Venezuela

The United States has imposed sanctions on a Russian bank over its dealings with Venezuela's state oil company, Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA), the U.S. Treasury Department said.

The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control said in a statement on March 11 that as "the Treasury has continued to escalate the use of sanctions against the illegitimate regime of former President Nicolas Maduro, the net assets of Evrofinance Mosnarbank (Evrofinance) bank grew over 50 percent during 2018."

The United States and more than 50 governments recognize opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president of the country. They say Maduro wasn't legitimately reelected last year because opposition candidates weren't permitted to run.

"The illegitimate Maduro regime has profited off of the suffering of the Venezuelan people," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the statement.

"This action demonstrates that the United States will take action against foreign financial institutions that sustain the illegitimate Maduro regime and contribute to the economic collapse and humanitarian crisis plaguing the people of Venezuela."

Moscow-based Evrofinance Mosnarbank was founded in 2011 and is jointly owned by a group of Russian banks and Venezuela's National Development Fund.

