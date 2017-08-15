U.S. Says Iran Trying To 'Hold World Hostage' By Threatening to Quit Nuclear Deal

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations on August 15 said Iran is trying to "hold the world hostage" by warning that it might quit the 2015 nuclear agreement because of continued U.S. "sanctions and coercion."

Ambassador Nikki Haley was responding to a warning from Iranian President Hassan Rohani earlier in the day that U.S. President Donald Trump, who has imposed several rounds of new sanctions on Iran, has shown he is "not a good partner" who is willing to carry out the U.S. side of the agreement, and that could lead Iran to abandon its commitment to curb nuclear activities "within hours."

Haley said Trump's sanctions were unrelated to the nuclear deal, under which the United States and other world powers agreed to lift most economic sanctions on Iran.

Tehran must be held responsible for "its missile launches, support for terrorism, disregard for human rights, and violations of UN Security Council resolutions," she said.

"Iran cannot be allowed to use the nuclear deal to hold the world hostage," Haley said."The nuclear deal must not become 'too big to fail'."

Haley added that "Iran, under no circumstances, can ever be allowed to have nuclear weapons."

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters

