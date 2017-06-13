U.S. Secret Service Says Has No Tapes Of White House Conversations

The U.S. Secret Service says it does not have any audio recordings or transcripts of U.S. President Donald Trump's White House conversations, The Wall Street Journal has reported.

The Secret Service, which is the security detail that protects the president and his family, maintained a secret taping system at the White House in the 1960s and 1970s.

But in response to a Freedom of Information Act request from The Wall Street Journal, the agency said it did not have any such records for the Trump administration.

Others in the White House may be taping Oval Office discussions, however. Trump suggested last month after firing former FBI Director James Comey that he had recorded their private conversations.

"James Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

Comey himself had kept detailed notes on his talks with Trump and discussed them in a public hearing last week.

Based on reporting by The Wall Street Journal, AP, and AFP