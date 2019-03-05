U.S. Senators Complain White House Not Releasing New Info On Khashoggi's Death

U.S. senators are complaining again that President Donald Trump's administration is not releasing new information about the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.



Lawmakers attended a closed-door hearing on March 4 to hear what the White House is doing regarding the killing of Khashoggi, who lived part-time in Virginia.



Republican Senator Marco Rubio told reporters afterward that he learned nothing new.



"The Senate will have to decide if it's going to impose its own sanctions" on the government of Saudi Arabia, he said.



Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi Arabian Consulate in Istanbul last year by Saudi agents. The Saudi government said the slaying was carried out by rouge operatives and denied the involvement of Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.



U.S. lawmakers had instructed Trump to order an investigation into Khashoggi's killing, but the White House declined to submit a report to Congress by a deadline last month.



The lawmakers made the request in October under the Global Magnitsky Act, a human rights law that gave the president 120 days to respond.



"They don't want us to have a conversation about the intelligence," Democratic Senator Chris Murphy said, referring to the White House.



Lawmakers have said they believe bin Salman ordered the killing, but President Donald Trump has been reluctant to blame him.



Based on reporting by AP, Reuters