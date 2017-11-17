U.S. Cautions Russia Against Using Foreign Media Legislation To Limit Freedom

The U.S. State Department says it is monitoring Russian legislation targeting foreign media and cautioned against using it as a tool to limit media freedom.

A department spokeswoman told Reuters on November 16 that Washington is watching "carefully to see whether it is passed and how it is implemented."

Russian legislators have characterized the law as a tit-for-tat response to Washington's recent request that the Russia RT television network's American contractor register and disclose its financial information under a longstanding U.S. law, the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

The department spokesperson told Reuters that the U.S. law is aimed only at making information public about the foreign sponsorship behind organizations seeking to influence U.S. political debate, and does not otherwise restrict what registrants say or do.

"As we have told our Russian interlocutors, FARA promotes transparency without restricting or limiting expression," the spokesperson said.

"FARA does not limit publishing of materials. It only requires registration, labelling, and record-keeping. Some governments have asserted FARA is being used as a tool to restrict political freedom. These assertions are completely erroneous," the spokesperson said.

The U.S. comment came as media freedom and human rights advocac groups criticized both the Russian legislation and the U.S. requirement for RT to register under FARA.

And it came as the Russian Justice Ministry published a list on its website confirming that its first targets under the law may be nine media outlets connected with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) and Voice of America.

The U.S.-funded outlets already had been warned by the ministry that they might be affected by the law.

The State Duma on November 15 unanimously voted to authorize the government to designate media outlets receiving funding from abroad as "foreign agents." Russia’s upper house is expected to take up the measure on November 22.

Coming just two days after RT's U.S. contractor registered as a "foreign agent," Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said it is "alarmed by Russia's quid-pro-quo response" to Washington.

“We condemn this eye-for-an-eye response, as media freedom will be its only victim," said Johann Bihr, the head of RSF’s Eastern Europe and Central Asia desk.

"It is highly regrettable that the U.S. authorities started this. Combatting propaganda is one of our era’s imperatives, but it is not the job of governments to define what is legitimate journalism,” he said.

The group said the Russian legislation would apply the same "draconian provisions" Russia has imposed on foreign nonprofit groups since 2012 on foreign media, including putting the "ignominious foreign agent label" on everything they publish or broadcast.

But the media law is vaguer than the 2012 law in giving Russian authorities a weapon they potentially could use against media out of favor with the Kremlin, it said.

“The law’s extremely vague provisions open the way to selective, arbitrary, and highly political application and, at a time of unprecedented pressure on the media, are liable to make it even harder for Russian citizens to get access to freely reported news,” Bihr said.

"One can only speculate as to its first targets, which could include such leading public broadcasters as Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, the BBC, and Deutsche Welle. Russian exile media may also be targeted," he said.

The Russian legislation is "a full-throttle attack on media freedom," Hugh Williamson, Europe and Central Asia Director at Human Rights Watch, said in a November 16 statement.

"This legislation is tailor-made to be selectively and politically enforced, and to silence voices they do not want Russian people to hear," Williamson said.

RFE/RL on November 15 reported that shortly after the Duma approved the legislation, the Justice Ministry sent warning letters to RFE/RL’s Russian Service and Tatar-Bashkir Service, as well as to Idel.realii and Sibir.realii, Russian-language websites that focus on news from Russia’s central Volga region and Siberia.

Also receiving warnings were Current Time TV, a Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA, and Crimea Realities, which focuses on news from the Ukrainian peninsula that Russia occupied and seized in 2014.

The letters did not make any specific threats, except to note that the news operations might face restrictions under the new law.

In a November 15 statement, RFE/RL said that the "situation regarding Russian media in the U.S. and U.S. media in Russia remains vastly unequal."

"RT and Sputnik distribute freely in the U.S., whereas RFE/RL has lost its broadcast affiliates in Russia due to administrative pressures, and has no access to cable," it said. "RFE/RL reporters are subject to harassment and even physical attack in Russia."

"RFE/RL's job is to provide accurate and objective journalism to our Russian-speaking audiences worldwide, including in Russia," RFE/RL's statement said. "We look forward to continuing our work."

