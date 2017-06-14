U.S. High Court Agrees To Address Second Court Ruling Against Trump Travel Order

The U.S. Supreme Court on June 13 gave the administration more time to present its case for reinstating President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily banning travelers from six predominantly Muslim countries.

The justices agreed to a request from the U.S. Justice Department to address in a case already pending before the court a ruling against the ban earlier this week by a U.S. appeals court in San Francisco. That ruling said the executive order violated U.S. immigration law.

The San Francisco ruling was the second one by an appeals court refusing to allow the executive order to take effect. The department already had appealed to the Supreme Court the first ruling by the U.S. appeals court in Richmond, Virginia.

The Virginia court ruled that the 90-day suspension of visas for citizens of Iran, Syria, Yemen, Libya, Sudan, and Somalia,signed by Trump on March 6, was unconstitutional because it discriminated against Muslims.

The Supreme Court's new briefing schedule for the combined cases lets the government submit its final brief on June 21.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters

