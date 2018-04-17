U.S. In Talks With Airlines Over Expiring Russia Overflight Agreement

The U.S. State Department says it has met with U.S. commercial and cargo airlines on April 17 over their concerns about an overflight deal with Russia's civil aviation agency that could halt flights over Russian territory.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said that U.S. airlines have already begun diverting flights away from Russian airspace ahead of the deadline to renegotiate the overflight deal before it expires at 7:59 p.m. (2359 GMT) local time in Washington.

"We don't want that kind of aviation disruption, so we're trying to facilitate a working arrangement," Nauert told reporters on April 17.

She said that the Russian government had canceled a planned meeting in Washington this week to negotiate a renewal of the deal but did not give a reason for backing out.

International airlines make hundreds of flights over eastern Russia each week, a short and cheap route to South Asia.

The looming deadline comes amid heightened tensions between Moscow and Washington, most recently over the April 14 air strikes by the United States, France, and Britain in Syria in response to a suspected gas attack the Western allies accuse Syrian government forces of carrying out.

"The Russian government did say to our embassy, when we spoke with them: 'Don't panic, we're not going to do anything to harm the U.S. aviation sector,'" Nauert said.

Russian Transportation Ministry spokesman Timur Khikmatov was quoted by Bloomberg as saying on April 17 that Russia had asked the U.S. side to postpone the meeting but had yet to receive answer about a new date.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and Bloomberg