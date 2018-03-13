U.S. 'Outraged' Over Likely Russian Poisoning, Warns Of 'Certain' Allied Response

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the United States is "outraged" over what he said was Russia's likely poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal in Britain, and warned that Moscow "certainly will" face an allied response over the matter.

"We have full confidence in the U.K.'s investigation and its assessment that Russia was likely responsible for the nerve agent attack that took place in Salisbury last week," Tillerson said in a statement late on March 12 hours after British Prime Minister said it was "highly likely" Russia was behind the March 4 attack on Skripal and his daughter, both of whom are still hospitalized and in critical condition.

"There is never a justification for this type of attack – the attempted murder of a private citizen on the soil of a sovereign nation – and we are outraged that Russia appears to have again engaged in such behavior," Tillerson said.

"From Ukraine to Syria – and now the U.K. – Russia continues to be an irresponsible force of instability in the world, acting with open disregard for the sovereignty of other states and the life of their citizens," he said.

"We agree that those responsible -- both those who committed the crime and those who ordered it -- must face appropriately serious consequences," Tillerson said. "We stand in solidarity with our allies in the United Kingdom and will continue to coordinate closely our responses."

Before making the statement, Tillerson called his British counterpart Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to discuss the poisoning.

Speaking to reporters during a flight back to Washington from Africa, Tillerson said May's assessment that the attackers had used a military-grade nerve agent called Novichok that was developed by Russia appeared accurate.

"It appears that it clearly came from Russia. Whether it came from Russia with the Russian government's knowledge is not known to me at this point," he said.

British officials called in Moscow's ambassador in London on March 12 and demanded that he explain by the end of the day on March 13 how the deadly chemical made its way into Britain.

May said there were only two possible reasons for the detection of the nerve agent: that it was used in "a direct action by the Russian state" or because of Russia "losing control" of its stocks of the deadly chemical.

Russia appeared to dismiss Britain's accusations, calling them a "circus show" and "political media campaign" aimed at drumming up anti-Russian sentiment.

Tillerson affirmed Britain's findings, however. "This is a substance that is known to us and does not exist widely. It is only in the hands of a very, very limited number of parties. And I don't want to say anything further than that," he told reporters.

"You take a substance like was used, which is an extremely dangerous substance, into another country, into a public place, where you know many others are going to be exposed...it's almost beyond comprehension that a state, an organized state would do something like that," Tillerson said.

Asked whether the apparent attack on a NATO member would trigger an allied response, Tillerson said: "It certainly will trigger a response. I'll leave it at that."

Tillerson told reporters that he's grown "extremely concerned" about Russia, noting that he spent most of his first year in office trying to solve problems and narrow differences with the Kremlin. He said after a year of trying, "we didn't get very far."

"Instead what we've seen is a pivot on their part to be more aggressive," Tillerson said. "And this is very, very concerning to me and others that there seems to be a certain unleashing of activity that we don't fully understand what the objective behind that is."

With reporting by AP, AFP, dpa, and Reuters

