U.S. Offers To Lift Sanctions On Russia's Rusal If Deripaska Cedes Control

The United States is giving customers of Russia's biggest aluminum producer more time to comply with sanctions, and says it may lift the sanctions altogether if its top shareholder -- Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska -- cedes control of the company.

The U.S. Treasury Department's move to extend at least a small measure of sanctions relief on April 23 sent Rusal's stock soaring by over 15 percent while aluminum prices on the London metals exchange plummeted by 8.7 percent.

"Rusal has felt the impact of U.S. sanctions because of its entanglement with Oleg Deripaska, but the U.S. government is not targeting the hardworking people who depend on Rusal and its subsidiaries," U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

"Rusal has approached us to petition for delisting," Mnuchin said. "Given the impact on our partners and allies, we are issuing a general license extending the maintenance and wind-down period while we consider Rusal's petition," he said.

The Treasury said "the path for the United States to provide sanctions relief is through divestment and relinquishment of control of RUSAL by Oleg Deripaska," the well-connected billionaire who owns a 48 percent stake in Rusal.

The sanctions against Deripaska and more than two dozen other Russian business and political elites were imposed on April 6 in an effort to punish Moscow for what the Treasury described as its “malign activity around the globe.”

The sanctions caused a steep selloff in Russian stocks and the ruble, and Rusal, the world's second-largest aluminum maker, was one of the hardest hit companies.

The value of Rusal's stock by this week had fallen by half, with investors fleeing on fears that the company will be unable to stay in business as customers around the world sever ties because of the sanctions and as the company's financing dries up in U.S.-dominated financial markets.

Deripaska has denounced Treasury's charges as "ridiculous" and Russia has described the U.S. sanctions a thinly veiled attack on its economy.

In its April 23 announcement, the Treasury effectively gave Rusal months longer to sell off large quantities of aluminum that have been piling up at its factories unsold since the sanctions were imposed.

The stockpiles of aluminum will now be easier to sell because the Treasury said it will give U.S. customers of Rusal until October 23 instead of June 5 to wind down their business wih Rusal.

The Treasury also said it will not impose secondary sanctions on companies outside the United States that do business with Rusal and its subsidiaries. The decision not to impose secondary sanctions particularly benefits European customers of Rusal.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who is visiting Washington this week, and other European leaders have worked behind the scenes to persuade U.S. President Donald Trump to ease the new sanctions on Russian business tycoons to ensure that European businesses are not unfairly penalized.

Mnuchin said in his announcement that he factored the "impact on our partners and allies" into his reprieve.

Rusal's aluminum customers also now have more time to seek other suppliers.

Last week, aluminum hit the highest levels since mid-2011 on fears the global market could face shortages as a result of the U.S. sanctions.

Wood Mackenzie analysts said Treasury's announcement provides "much-needed breathing space" for the aluminum market.

Edward Meir, an analyst at INTL FCStone, told Reuters that Rusal now has a better chance to survive and that "the 5 million tons of Rusal production that a week ago was arguably radioactive, will no longer be so."

Rusal declined to comment on the Treasury Department announcement. The Kremlin and Deripaska did not immediately respond to the announcement.

Besides being close to the Kremlin, Deripaska was also once an associate of Trump's ex-campaign chairman Paul Manafort, a top target of U.S. Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller in his investigation of ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.

With reporting by AFP, AP, TASS, and Reuters

