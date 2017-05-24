Trump Arrives In Brussels Ahead Of NATO Meeting

U.S. President Donald Trump has arrived in Brussels where he is scheduled to meet Belgian and European Union leaders and attend a NATO meeting.

Trump is to meet on May 24 with Belgium's royal couple and to hold talks with Prime Minister Charles Michel.

On May 25, the U.S. president will meet European Council President Donald Tusk, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, and other EU leaders, before attending a NATO meeting.

He will then head to Sicily to participate in a G7 summit on May 26-27.

Trump came to the Belgian capital from Rome. At the Vatican, Pope Francis urged him to be a peacemaker, and the U.S. president promised he would not forget the pontiff's message.

Trump later wrote on Twitter he was "more determined than ever to pursue PEACE in our world."

Earlier in Israel and the West Bank, Trump called on Israelis and Palestinians to reach a compromise for peace.

His first trip abroad as president began with a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, where he attended a summit with leaders of predominantly Muslim countries on May 21.

With reporting by AP and Reuters