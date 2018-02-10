Trump Blocks Release Of Democrats' Memo On Russia Probe

The White House says President Donald Trump has blocked the release of a memo drafted by Democrats that countered allegations by Republicans of abuse of powers related to the FBI's Russia probe.

White House counsel Don McGahn said in a letter to the House Intelligence Committee on February 9 that the president was "unable" to declassify the memo, which he said contained "numerous properly classified and especially sensitive passages."

He said the Justice Department had identified portions of the memo that "would create especially significant concerns for the national security and law enforcement interests" of the country.

McGahn asked the Democrats to rewrite the memo using the help of the Justice Department and said Trump was still "inclined" to release it in the interest of transparency if revisions are made.

Trump had claimed he was completely vindicated by the Republican-written congressional memo, which alleged the FBI abused its surveillance powers during an investigation of the Trump presidential election campaign's possible ties to Russia.

But Democrats said the memo was a selectively edited set of Republican talking points aimed at distracting attention from the committee's own investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

That led the Democrats to write a memo of their own in an attempt to refute the allegations in the Republican memo.

