Trump Again Defends Son For Meeting With Russian Lawyer During Election Campaign

U.S. President Donald Trump has again defended his son's meeting last year with a Russian lawyer, saying "most people would have taken that meeting."

Trump made the comments on July 13 at a joint news conference in Paris hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Trump's White House has been on the defensive for days now after revelations that Donald Trump Jr. met with Russian lawyer Natalya Veselnitskaya in June 2016.

But e-mails published by Trump Jr. earlier this week showed that he was told by an intermediary ahead of time that Veselnitskaya purportedly had damaging information on Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

The meeting, and Trump Jr.'s changing explanations, have deepened concern in Congress and elsewhere about the Trump team's interactions with Russian officials.

Veselnitskaya represented a Russian businessman whose company was the focus of a U.S. money-laundering seizure case.

She was also involved in a shadowy lobbying campaign against a 2012 law that sanctioned Russians deemed to have committed human rights abuses.