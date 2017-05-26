Trump Calls North Korea 'Big Problem,' Says It Will Be Solved

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that North Korea, which has conducted a series of recent missile tests, is a "big problem" on the U.S. foreign-policy agenda.

Trump spoke after a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on May 26 ahead of the start of a Group of Seven (G7) summit on the Italian island of Sicily.

"It is very much on our minds.... It's a big problem, it's a world problem and it will be solved. At some point it will be solved. You can bet on that," Trump said.

North Korea's nuclear and missile programs are seen as a major security challenge for the Trump administration.

The U.S. president has vowed to prevent the country from being able to hit the United States with a nuclear missile, a capability experts say Pyongyang could acquire sometime after 2020.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AP