Trump Calls North Korea 'Big Problem,' Says It Will Be Solved

U.S. President Donald Trump (right) takes part in a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Taormina, Sicily, on May 26.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that North Korea, which has conducted a series of recent missile tests, is a "big problem" on the U.S. foreign-policy agenda.

Trump spoke after a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on May 26 ahead of the start of a Group of Seven (G7) summit on the Italian island of Sicily.

"It is very much on our minds.... It's a big problem, it's a world problem and it will be solved. At some point it will be solved. You can bet on that," Trump said.

North Korea's nuclear and missile programs are seen as a major security challenge for the Trump administration.

The U.S. president has vowed to prevent the country from being able to hit the United States with a nuclear missile, a capability experts say Pyongyang could acquire sometime after 2020.

