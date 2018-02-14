Trump Chooses Nominee To Lead NSA, U.S. Cyber Command

President Donald Trump has picked Lieutenant General Paul Nakasone to be the next director of the National Security Agency (NSA) and U.S. Cyber Command.

Trump's cyber-adviser, Rob Joyce, announced the president's pick in a tweet late on February 14, praising Nakasone for having a strong background in cyberissues.

If confirmed by the Senate, Nakasone would take on one of the country's top intelligence posts. He currently heads the U.S. Army Cyber Command.

Nakasone's father, Edwin, a retired army colonel and academic, is a second-generation Japanese-American.

The NSA is a national-level intelligence agency responsible for global monitoring, collection, and processing of information and data for foreign intelligence and counterintelligence purposes.

The NSA has suffered setbacks in recent years from leaks of classified material after former contractor Edward Snowden revealed in 2013 many of the agency's secret surveillance programs.

There is also a drive to try to split the dual-hat job into two positions -- with one person leading the Cyber Command and another running the NSA.

The current director, Mike Rogers, has announced he will retire in the spring.

Based on reporting by AP