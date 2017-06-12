Trump Promises Press Conference On IS Fight 'In Two Weeks'

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he will reveal details of his plan for fighting the Islamic State (IS) group, saying a press conference will come within weeks.

"We have had tremendous success against [IS]," Trump said at a cabinet meeting at the White House on June 12.

"We are going to be having a news conference in two weeks on that fight and you'll see numbers that you would not have believed."

Combating the extremist group -- which still controls swaths of Syria and Iraq -- was among Trump's most often repeated campaign promises.

Officials warn that the fight against IS is made more complex by competing interests in Syria.

While Russia, the United States, and Turkey are all fighting against the IS group, Moscow is backing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces in the Syrian conflict, while the Washington and Ankara are supporting different rebel factions.

