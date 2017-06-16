Trump Says No Proof Of Collusion With Russians

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a tweet saying that investigations have produced no proof that his campaign colluded with Russia to interfere in the election he won last year.

"After 7 months of investigations & committee hearings about my 'collusion with the Russians,' nobody has been able to show any proof. Sad!" Trump wrote on Twitter on June 16.

The remark comes after The Washington Post reported that special counsel Robert Mueller -- who has been investigating alleged Russian interference in the election and whether there was any collusion by Trump's campaign -- is now also examining whether the president tried to obstruct justice.

Trump said on Twitter on June 16 that the move stemmed from a "phony story" about possible collusion.

Concerns that Trump may have tried to obstruct justice are based mostly on testimony from former FBI Director James Comey, who was fired by the president in May.

Comey testified at a Senate hearing last week that he believed his dismissal was an attempt to exert influence on the investigation into alleged Russian interference and possible collusion.

Comey has also said Trump asked him to drop an investigation into ties between Michael Flynn, who advised Trump during the campaign and briefly served as national security adviser after Trump's inauguration, and Russian officials.

In January, the U.S. intelligence community issued an assessment that Russian President Vladimir Putin "ordered an influence campaign" aimed at the U.S. presidential election, with goals including undermining faith in the U.S. democratic system, denigrating Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton, and improving Trump's chances of winning the presidency.

Putin has denied that.