Trump Now Says He Will Release Nearly 'All' JFK Assassination Files

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that after "strict consultation" with his security team and other agencies, he will allow the release of nearly all files related to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

In a series of Twitter postings on October 28, Trump said the move was intended to "put any and all conspiracy theories to rest."

Trump said, however, that portions of some documents might be withheld.

"I will be releasing ALL #JFKFiles other than the names and...addresses of any mentioned person who is still living," he wrote.

He said the consultations were with Chief of Staff John Kelly, the CIA, and other agencies.

On October 26, Trump allowed the release of nearly 3,000 records on the history-changing killing, meeting a deadline set 25 years ago.

However, he surprised many people when he delayed the release of some files, saying he had "no choice" but to keep them secret because of national security concerns raised by the FBI and CIA.

The White House said Trump had directed the agencies to further review those records over the next six months.

It was not immediately clear if the agencies had examined and cleared further documents or when the next batch would be released.

Academics have said they do not expect the files to offer major new details on why Lee Harvey Oswald shot Kennedy in Dallas, Texas, on November 22, 1963.

Some of the documents were expected to focus on efforts by the CIA and FBI to determine what contact Oswald had with spies from Cuba and the Soviet Union on a trip to Mexico City in September 1963.

With reporting by AP, Reuters, The Telegraph, and The New York Times