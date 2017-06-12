U.S. Appeals Court Hands Trump Travel Ban Another Defeat

A U.S. appeals court has upheld a lower-court decision blocking President Donald Trump's executive order banning refugees and nationals from six Muslim-majority countries.

Three judges from the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals said in a ruling on June 12 that it would not remove a preliminary injunction issued by a Hawaii-based judge in March -- which applies nationwide -- against the order on grounds that it was motivated by an anti-Muslim bias.

The Trump administration says the temporary ban, which affects the citizens of Iran, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen, is motivated by national security concerns.

"We conclude that the president, in issuing the executive order, exceeded the scope of the authority delegated to him by Congress," the judges wrote in their ruling.

The scope of Trump's revised ban, signed in early March, was reduced from his original January effort, which blocked travelers from seven-majority Muslim countries, including Iraq, as well as all refugees.

