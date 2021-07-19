U.S. Donates 2 Million Coronavirus Vaccine Doses To Ukraine

Ukraine has received 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from the United States through the international COVAX program.



Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said on July 18 that the Moderna vaccine shots would start going into arms in the coming days.



Priority will be given to companies with more than 50 employees and essential workers such as teachers and educational staff, law enforcement, and medical workers.



“The United States donated 2 million doses of the Moderna vaccine to Ukraine. This step furthers the U.S. commitment to defeating the global COVID-19 pandemic,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote on Twitter.



Made by U.S. pharmaceutical company Moderna, the vaccine requires two doses about four weeks apart.



Since Ukraine launched a national immunization campaign in late February, around 4 million vaccine shots have been administered.



Only 1.4 million people, or about 3 percent of the total population, are fully vaccinated.

